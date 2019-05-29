Of the three scenarios presented Tuesday for the expansion of City Hall and replacement of Fire Station 1, the Venice City Council liked the one that included installing hurricane-resistant windows in City Hall.
But that’s also going to be the most expensive one, though it’s too soon to know whether it would be out of the city’s price range.
Architect Todd Sweet said the project is only about two months into a year-long design phase, so the presentation at this point was essentially a status report. Cost estimates are months away.
City Public Works Director James Clinch said the team wanted to make a presentation before the Council started its budget workshops.
“We definitely understand that this is a budget-driven project,” Sweet said.
All three scenarios include both a new fire station and a new “link” connecting the station to City Hall. And the benefits of all three would include improved security, additional meeting space, enhanced disability access and greater energy efficiency.
Scenario One involves the minimum amount of work to create new space for the Building Department and Cashier’s Office in the “link,” with a small amount of renovation in City Hall for the Planning and Engineering departments.
A significant amount of traffic through City Hall, Clinch said, is people who have business only with the Building Department or cashier. Providing them a separate entrance and parking will benefit them and cut down on traffic through the rest of the building.
There would still be access to other departments, though.
Scenario Two is more involved, including the addition of a public conference room, more space for the city clerk and a first-floor employee lounge.
The third scenario, Sweet said, is basically the same as the second one but with enhancements such as new workstations, better lighting and those upgraded windows.
Besides a higher level of safety, Clinch said, better windows would allow the removal of the hurricane screens on the windows, letting in more natural light.
That’s a quality-of-life issue that could reduce turnover, Council Member Chuck Newsom said.
Council Member Helen Moore asked whether solar panels were being considered in the design. Sweet said they could get some cost estimates but that in his experience solar “tends to be a real budget buster.”
Fire Chief Shawn Carvey said he’s evaluating options for a temporary station to serve the island while the new one is being built.
He’s looking at whether a manufactured home would work for an office and, if so, whether it makes more sense to lease one or buy one.
The Masonic Lodge has offered its eastern parking lot as a site, he said, and there may also be one at the airport.
The tentative schedule for the project shows that the construction manager could have initial cost estimates for the Council when it returns from its summer break in August. Construction is tentatively set to begin next May.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.