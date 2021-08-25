VENICE — The city of Venice is a lot like Excelsior, Minnesota, where she grew up, Jennifer Lewis said, with “boutique-y” stores and mom-and-pop businesses.
She’s running for a vacant City Council seat to try to keep it that way, she said.
She’ll face Jim Boldt, Ron Courtney and Chris Simmons in the race to fill Seat 4, replacing Vice Mayor Rich Cautero, who isn’t running for a third term.
Lewis’ parents bought a condo in Venice in 1992, and she has lived here on and off since, she said, making the permanent move three years ago to help her mother.
“I’ve always had a passion for this little town,” she said.
She put 35 years of experience in media ad sales to work in real estate, and is currently a Realtor with Coldwell Banker Realty.
Her job helps her keep her “finger on the pulse” of the city, Lewis said.
“My heart and soul are in this to do something for the community,” she said. “I want the best for everybody.”
She said she has been urged to run for office for years but that she only made her mind up over the past three weeks.
She has three issues she’s passionate about, she said.
The current red tide outbreak has kept her off her paddleboard for the past two months, she said, and it’s bad for business in a city that relies on tourism.
It’s been a problem for a long time and she doesn’t have any easy answers, she said, but it’s something that needs more attention.
She’s also concerned about overdevelopment, she said, whether it’s increasing building heights to allow for condos or “McMansions” replacing older homes.
The city also needs to ensure that its infrastructure keeps pace with the influx of new residents relocating because of COVID-19.
Finally, she’s also worried about the impact the pandemic has had on the city’s older population as well as people like herself who are in recovery. She said she used the time to “get real healthy” but isolation and loneliness can take their toll.
Lewis describes herself as an independent thinker who’s extremely transparent and of the highest integrity. If elected, she said, she’d bring “experience, strength and hope” to the Council.
“I know that I would give it my all,” she said. “Maybe I can make some changes.”
