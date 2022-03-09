VENICE — Habitat For Humanity South Sarasota County will have to wait awhile longer to learn whether the city will allow it to sell a 2-acre parcel in North Venice, and on what terms.
The city donated the land at 749 Knights Trail Road to the agency in 2018 as a site for affordable housing. But it can’t be developed until the owner of an adjacent parcel puts in infrastructure, and there’s no timetable for that.
Habitat asked the city to release it from the obligation to build so it can sell the land and use the proceeds to build elsewhere in the city.
A comparative market analysis by Ian Black Realtors shows a market value between $1,000,000 and $1,200,000 total, according to a Feb. 28 memo to the Council from Assistant City Manager James Clinch.
Clinch concluded his memo by asking the Council authorize staff to negotiate an agreement with Habitat to allow for the sale of the property, with proceeds to be dedicated to creating affordable housing within the city limits.
No Council member spoke against a sale but their unofficial consensus was that the money from it remain in the city’s control.
City Attorney Kelly Fernandez said that the city can try to structure an agreement with Habitat however it wants, but that in order to draft one she’d at least need to know what the potential deal-breakers are.
City Manager Ed Lavallee offered a potential outline: that a sale be allowed only because Habitat can’t fulfill the conditions on the property; that the city hold the money while Habitat comes up with a project that achieves the goal of getting affordable housing built in Venice; that it set a timeline for Habitat; that the Council has to OK any expenditure; and that the city keep the money if Habitat can’t meet the deadline.
Council members will present their own thoughts on contract provisions at their next meeting.
Other business
Also on Tuesday the Council:
• Accepted a check from Venice Pier Group President Justin Pachota for $950,102 representing the city’s share of sales at Sharky’s and Fins, which are on land leased from the city.
• Directed staff to make revisions to proposed charter amendment language to be put to referendum in November and resolutions on Council meeting attendance and the execution of documents.
• Adopted an ordinance incorporating the annual update of development activity in mixed-use future land use categories into the comprehensive plan.
• Directed staff to proceed with drafting amendments to the city code to limit use of docks adjacent to the ramp area at Higel Marine Park Boat Ramp and Venice Marina Park Boat to no more than 20 minutes; eliminating temporary mooring between 6 a.m. and midnight; and banning the use of a dock parking lot to conduct mechanical repairs.
• Gave the city attorney the authority to seek an injunction against anyone living on the property at 316 Mango Ave. The house on site has been declared an unsafe building but there are reports of people camping in the yard.
• Adopted a resolution putting the scheduling of the use of meeting rooms at City Hall in the city manager’s control.
• Proclaimed March 8, 2022, as “Arbor Day.”
• Recognized City Manager Ed Lavallee and Assistant City Manager James Clinch for 10 years of service.
• Appointed Student Member Paxton Barrick to the Environmental Advisory Board.
The video and audio recordings of the meeting are at VeniceGov.com under the “Meetings” header.
