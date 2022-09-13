VENICE — The City Council flew through a nine-page agenda Tuesday, needing minimal discussion to deal with a variety of issues — with one exception.
For the second consecutive meeting, the proceedings bogged down when it came to filling the new Historic and Architectural Preservation Board.
Appointments were postponed at the Aug. 23 meeting because the only applicants for the seven positions were people serving on the two boards being merged — Architectural Review Board and Historic Preservation Board.
Reopening the process brought in only three more applications.
Based on the rankings by the Council members, Mayor Ron Feinsod recommended that former ARB members Jon Barrick, Mark Beebe, Ruth Ann Dearybury, Bruce Weaver and Jon Steketee and former HPB member Jean Trammell get seats, along with Joseph Moody, a corporate executive who has served on preservation boards in other cities.
The heavy tilt toward the ARB didn't sit well with Council Member Jim Boldt.
The point of merging the two boards was to balance their interests, but the ranking system the Council uses to make appointments resulted in an imbalance, he said.
He moved to reject Feinsod's recommendations. The motion would have died for lack of a second, but Vice Mayor Nick Pachota, presiding in Feinsod's absence, passed the gavel and seconded it for discussion.
Boldt's colleagues acknowledged his concerns but didn't want to delay putting the new board to work.
Council Member Helen Moore said she still opposes the merger but it's been decided. Because the second time around there were more applicants than vacancies, "I feel as though it's been vetted," she said.
"It's time to give it a try and see how it works," Council Member Mitzie Fiedler said.
Pachota called the ranking system "incredibly flawed" but preferred to move forward and approve the mayor's recommendations and look at fixing it later.
Boldt withdrew his motion but voted against a motion to accept the recommendations. It passed 4-1.
Moore was the lone vote against dissolving the prior boards, which also passed 4-1.
City Manager Ed Lavallee said staff would be reviewing the city's advisory boards, and the appointment process, and making recommendation for improvements.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.