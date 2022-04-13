VENICE — The city’s proposed new docking ordinance passed 7-0 Tuesday, but only after Charles Hand made a pitch for an exception for people like himself who live on their boats.
Intended to keep the docks at the Higel Marine Park and Venice Marina Park boat ramps open, the key part of the ordinance prohibits docking there for more than 20 minutes.
As a result, Hand said, it will be impossible for him to dock his dinghy long enough to go buy groceries.
There are three marinas in the city but no other public docks. Hand asked whether a small dock north of the Higel ramp could be dedicated for small craft for people like him to dock for an hour or two.
Master Officer Paul Joyce, one of the city’s Marine Patrol officers, said there are four live-aboard vessels in the city’s anchorage area.
Technically, he said, live-aboards are questionable under the city code.
The problem with allowing the use of the ramp as Hand proposed is that there’s not enough room to allow small boats and still keep the ramp open for other craft to get into or out of the water, Assistant City Manager James Clinch said.
Besides the marinas, it’s possible to pull a boat up on several public beach areas, he said.
Council members Mitzie Fiedler and Joe Neunder asked whether there were any way to accommodate Hand, such as with a permit system or a specific window of time within which the little dock could be used.
City Attorney Kelly Fernandez said that an ordinance can’t be drafted to help a specific person, and that the proposed solutions would present staffing and enforcement issues.
And, Clinch said, they wouldn’t really address the space problem.
The sole change to the proposed ordinance prior to adopting it was to strike language allowing docking for the duration of a declared emergency.
Other business
Also on Tuesday the Council:
• Approved the Fiscal Year 2023 Envision Venice strategic plan.
• Approved a $414,000 budget amendment.
• Heard first reading of an ordinance placing 640 W. Venice Ave. on the Local Register of Historical Resources.
• Adopted a resolution accepting utilities and improvements installed by Meritage Homes of Florida Inc. at Venice Woodlands Phase 2B.
• Directed staff to create a citation process for violations of the ordinance on commercial solid waste and recyclables collection, to enforce a requirement that they be closed.
• Directed staff to schedule a presentation from Venice Aviation Society Inc. regarding an air traffic control tower at the Venice Municipal Airport.
• Approved updated annual reports from Jean Trammell, chair of the Historic Preservation Board; Jean Trammell, chair of the Public Art Advisory Board; Tom Jones, chair of the Environmental Advisory Board; and Roger Effron, chair of the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board.
• Proclaimed April 2022 as Sexual Assault Awareness Month.
• Proclaimed April 29 through May 8, 2022, as Suncoast Remake Learning Days.
• Appointed Robert Safadi to the Citizen Tax Oversight Committee.
• Swore in Firemedics Andrew Diemer, Neil Collison and Hunter Thomas and Police Officer Robert Santa.
The video and audio recordings of the meeting is at VeniceGov.com under the “Meetings” header.
