VENICE — The City Council holds its first post-Ian meeting Tuesday, just a week after City Hall reopened to the public.
There's a relatively light agenda — just as there was for the Council's prior meeting, the day before Ian struck.
And the agenda includes the attorney-client meeting that had been scheduled for the Sept. 27 meeting but was postponed so everyone could tend to storm preparation.
Scheduled for noon, the meeting is to discuss a lawsuit filed by developer Pat Neal seeking the reimbursement of about $1.5 million in permit fees his companies allegedly were overcharged by the city.
The other high-dollar item on the agenda is a resolution approving a public transportation grant agreement with the state Department of Transportation.
The city has been awarded $3,040,000 to replace the Venice Municipal Airport administration building, which was built in 1989 and "no longer meets the needs of the department," a memo from Airport Director Mark Cervasio states.
Other business
Also on Tuesday the Council is scheduled to:
• Consider an amended civil emergency pay policy.
• Consider an ordinance changing the allocation of residential and nonresidential uses in the Laurel Road Neighborhood.
• Consider a conditional use petition for Nokomis Groves for an additional 7 feet of building height above the 35-foot maximum in the multi-family development in the Commercial, General District at the intersection of Knights Trail Road and Gene Green Road.
• Approve a collective bargaining agreement with the Fraternal Order of Police Officers Lodge.
• Consider approving the Vistera Phase 1 Final Plat.
• Consider reappointing Fran Valencic to the Public Art Advisory Board.
• Proclaim October 2022 as "Domestic Violence Awareness Month."
• Proclaim Oct. 9-15, 2022, as "National Fire Safety Week."
• Recognize the Country Club Estates structure fire response.
• Present a 20-Year Service Award to Planning and Zoning Director Roger Clark.
The City Council meets at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, in Council Chambers at City Hall, 401 W. Venice Ave. The complete agenda is available at VeniceGov.com by clicking on the "Meeting" button.
