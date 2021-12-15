VENICE — Family Promise of Sarasota County Executive Director Jen Fagenbaum made another plea to the City Council Tuesday morning for financial assistance for a housing project.
She wasn’t present in the afternoon, when her appeal was granted, in part.
She and board president Steve Boone had asked the Council for $100,000 in November, as well as for a waiver of building permit fees; relief from impact fees; and an abatement of property taxes.
The requests would aid in its effort to raise $2.5 million to purchase 10 houses under construction on Substation Road to serve as transitional housing for clients working toward economic self-sufficiency.
Council members expressed support but asked staff to analyze the requests.
The conclusion was that a city policy limited a cash contribution to $5,000; building permit fees would have to be paid; the agency would have to ask the county for a waiver of county impact fees, and there was no provision for one from city impact fees; and a property-tax abatement was a state matter.
Fagenbaum spoke during audience participation to urge the Council to “find a way to help” despite those limitations.
Council Member Mitzie Fiedler offered one.
She said that the city’s comprehensive plan calls for it to seek out partnerships to promote affordable housing, which in her mind put Family Promise’s request in a different category from the ones controlled by the city policy.
She threw out the idea of matching Sarasota County’s commitment to the project: $250,000.
The city has an extra $3 million going into its reserves, she said, and has more than the required three months of operating expenses available.
City Manager Ed Lavallee said that his concern wasn’t about the project, but about the integrity of the city’s budget process.
While the comp plan does talk about housing, the model Family Promise is proposing wasn’t contemplated. And there’s no line item in the budget relating to housing, he said.
“I love this project,” he said, but if the Council wanted to give more than $5,000, in the interest of public confidence it would be better to do it by amending the budget and the comp plan.
Otherwise, he said, it would be in the same position the next time a creative housing idea is proposed.
A motion to give the agency a $5,000 grant now and have staff prepare a budget amendment for $45,000, with a comp plan amend to follow, passed unanimously.
Other business
Also on Tuesday the Council:
• Approved an agreement with the county to use $1,450,000 in park impact fees to purchase land for a North Venice park, and discussed priorities for the balance of park impact fees.
• Heard Finance Director Linda Senne’s quarterly financial update.
• Heard the Historic Preservation Board’s annual report.
• Heard an update on the Lord-Higel House.
• Approved the 2022 federal legislative priorities.
• Approved changes to the city’s personnel rules and procedures.
• Appointed Toni Cone as a deputy city clerk.
• Postponed approval of mayor and Council liaison appointments.
• Appointed Jen Archer to the Environmental Advisory Board and Debby Miller and Sandra Sibley to the Public Art Advisory Board.
• Presented a 30-year service award and retirement tribute to Police Chief Tom Mattmuller.
• Presented a retirement tribute to City Clerk Lori Stelzer.
• Presented a 20-year service award and retirement tribute to Marta Ugas-Carpenter, airport administrative coordinator.
• Presented a 15-year service recognition award to police officer Bill Long.
• Swore in police officer Donna Carter.
• Proclaimed Dec. 11, 2021, as Julia Cousins-Laning Day.
