VENICE — Staff asked the City Council on Tuesday whether to continue moving forward on a number of major projects. In each case, the answer was “yes.”
The meeting at Village On The Isle was the Council’s strategic planning session, which Assistant City Manager James Clinch said is also the kickoff to budget season, since most of the projects being worked on are going to need some level of funding.
First up was the relocation of Fire Station 2, which in last year’s session got Council approval for site acquisition. A five-acre parcel west of the Venice Police station along East Venice Avenue was purchased last year.
Chief Frank Giddens said that architects are being interviewed, with Clinch adding that the design team should be selected this month.
Ground-breaking will probably be in early 2025, Giddens said, with construction completed late in the year.
The new, more centrally located station will give most of the city double coverage, Mayor Nick Pachota said.
The next topic was the relocation of fleet, solid waste and recycling operations and reclamation of the Seaboard area.
“There is no project that fits the definition of strategic planning better than this one,” Clinch said.
Potential new sites are still being explored, he said, with the goal of opening their location in the industrial area up for a different, perhaps public use.
“I see another Centennial Park there,” mainly with parking, Planning and Zoning Director Roger Clark said.
The city has a nonbinding contract for the former cement plant property across the street, Clinch said. There’s no plan for it now, but, City Manager Ed Lavallee said, it’s never going to be worth less than it is now.
The purchase price is less than the appraised value, Clinch said.
The city is also negotiating to buy a county warehouse that currently houses old Betsy, its original fire engine, Clinch said, and the relocation of Fire Station 2 would free that property up for another use.
Converting all those properties to a new public purpose might lead to other redevelopment in the area, staff says.
A future commerce center on the east side of the Venice Municipal Airport property could provide a new home for light industrial and commercial uses, Clinch said.
The Council also gave the go-ahead to the eventual relocation of the water treatment plant west of Fire Station 2. Like the station, the plant is in the lowest flood and evacuation zone.
Relocation is a 5- to 10-year project, however, because of the cost — perhaps up to $100 million; the potential difficulty in finding a centrally located site to try to reduce the number of new pipes that need to be installed; and the fact that all of the current infrastructure needs to be removed and replaced.
And it will probably include the removal of the city’s signature water tower, Vargas said.
Facilitator Betsy Steiner said she’ll work with staff to formalize the new strategic plan, which will be presented to the Council for adoption.
The audio recording of the strategic planning session will be posted at VeniceGov.com at the “Meetings” button.
