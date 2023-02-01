Giddens

Chief Frank Giddens explains to the City Council how relocating Fire Station 2 will provide better coverage and enhance response times.

VENICE — Staff asked the City Council on Tuesday whether to continue moving forward on a number of major projects. In each case, the answer was “yes.”

The meeting at Village On The Isle was the Council’s strategic planning session, which Assistant City Manager James Clinch said is also the kickoff to budget season, since most of the projects being worked on are going to need some level of funding.


0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments