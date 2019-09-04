By BOB MUDGE
Senior Writer
The Venice City Council paid tribute to Police Capt. Mike Rose last week just ahead of his official Sept. 6 retirement date.
Chief Tom Mattmuller also offered his praise for the longtime officer.
“I cannot thank him enough for his dedicated service,” he said.
Like Mattmuller, Rose was hired by former chief Dick O’Shaugnessy. He said Tom McNulty, his field training officer who would later serve as chief, was his biggest influence.
“I’ve been blessed to work for the city for a long time,” he said, adding, “I grew up in Venice. I’m staying in Venice.”
He said his son, Jacob, may follow him into law enforcement.
Other business
Also on Aug. 27 the Council:
• approved the updated 2020 State Legislative Priorities.
• approved a resolution consenting to Sarasota County temporarily supplying sewer service to Sarasota Memorial Hospital-Venice.
• approved a resolution updating the city section of the Sarasota County Local Mitigation Strategy Work Group Project List and the Floodplain Management Plan of the Sarasota County Unified Local Mitigation Strategy 2016.
• approved an ordinance amending the city code regarding the Venice Municipal Airport.
• approved a request to piggyback with the city of Naples for sanitary sewer rehabilitation services.
• approved the disposal of surplus vehicles and heavy equipment.
• approved the donation of forfeiture funds to Venice Challenger Baseball, Sarasota K9 Search & Rescue and Project Lifesaver.
• approved the use of the Contraband Forfeiture Fund to purchase digital mobile device forensics software and equipment.
• approved a lease agreement with the West Coast Inland Navigation for occupancy of the Regional Marine Law Enforcement Facility.
• approved a cooperation agreement with the West Coast Inland Navigation District for site work at the Regional Marine Law Enforcement Facility.
• approved a memorandum of understanding with the sheriff of Pinellas County for access to Florida’s Facial Recognition Network.
• approved a proposed settlement agreement and release with plaintiffs Open Access for All Inc. and Andres Gomez.
• approved the ranking of proposers for construction management for Fire Station 1 and the City Hall expansion.
• reappointed Ruth Ann Dearybury to the Architectural Review Board; Candice Roberts to the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board; Mark Beebe to the Architectural Review Board; and Reagan Leonard to the Construction Board of Adjustment and Appeals.
• discussed the 2020 legislative session with consultant Chris Schoonover, of Capital City Consulting.
• swore in Nathan McManus, division chief of Emergency Medical Services.
• presented Council Member Helen Moore her certificate of completion from the 2019 Institute for Elected Municipal Officials.
• presented a five-year service award to Scott Hemp, Solid Waste equipment operator, Public Works.
• accepted a beautification award from the Venice Area Chamber of Commerce for the Downtown Beautification Project.
You can watch the video of the meeting at VeniceGov.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.