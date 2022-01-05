VENICE — The six people from whom a City Council member will be appointed Thursday include two who ran for a seat last year; a community activist; and three new to city government.
A seventh applicant failed to qualify because he hadn’t been a registered voter in the city for 12 consecutive months.
The Council needs to appoint someone to fill Seat 2, from which Brian Kelly resigned in early December citing personal reasons that require him to move outside the city limits.
The city charter mandates that a new Council member be appointed within 30 days or a special election be held within 60 days.
The applicants
Realtor Sandy Sibley, who was just appointed to the Public Art Advisory Board, ran unsuccessfully against incumbent Council Member Helen Moore last year.
Sibley has an associate’s degree in business administration from New Hampshire College and has been in real estate locally for more than 20 years, earning a place in the national RE/MAX Hall of Fame.
“Everything that I have been involved in through the years have all been customer service oriented,” her submission states.
It doesn’t list any civic activities.
Chris Simmons has also thrown his hat into the ring, touting “extensive capabilities in problem solving, advocacy and win-win negotiations” that “match those most necessary for our consistent growth and success.”
He was one of three candidates who vied to replace Rich Cautero on the Council after he decided not to run for re-election. Council Member Jim Boldt won the seat.
Simmons has a bachelor’s degree in history from Virginia Military Institute and a master’s in international affairs from American University.
He served in the Army and the Army Reserve and with the Defense Intelligence Agency as an intelligence officer.
Locally, he’s a team leader with the University of Florida’s Lakewatch and the National Wildlife Federation’s Venice Naturally programs.
Dick Longo is well known at City Hall for his representation of the Sawgrass community individually and as a member of the Central Venice Coalition, which he founded.
He has also been a public member of the Sarasota/Manatee Metropolitan Planning Organization.
A retired business executive with degrees from Regis College in Weston, Massachusetts, and Stanford, he chaired both the Planning and Zoning Commission and the Water and Sewer Board in Wilmington, Massachusetts.
If selected, Rachel Frank would be the third member of the Council who grew up here, joining Vice Mayor Nick Pachota and Member Joe Neunder.
Like them, she is a product of Venice-area schools who left for a time, returned and is now involved in local business. In her case, it’s as vice president of D-R Media & Investments LLC, and president of Sun Events.
Both are owned by the Dunn-Rankin family, former owners of the Venice Gondolier. They sold the paper’s parent company, Sun Coast Media Group, in 2018.
Frank has a degree in political science from Sewanee: The University of the South and recently joined the boards of Rotary Futures and Family Promise of South Sarasota County.
Salvatore Marc Filosa‘s submission states that he and his family have lived in the area since 2015 but they have gotten very involved in the community in the relatively short time they’ve been here.
They’re active in their church, Venice Little League and with Sarasota Crew, it states.
They also have family members who retired here.
Filosa has a bachelor of science degree in aeronautics and management from Dowling College, Oakdale, New York; retired as a lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Air Force after nearly 23 years of service; and is a pilot with United Airlines.
The sixth person who will be considered is Matthew Taylor, an executive with The Babcock & Wilcox Co. of Akron, Ohio, by whom he’s been employed since 2005.
He has an associate’s degree in electronics engineering from The Ohio State University and DeVry University; a bachelor of science degree in technical management from DeVry; and an MBA from Keller Graduate School of Management.
His submission states that his children attend St. Mark’s Preschool, Venice Elementary School and Student Leadership Academy, and the family has been active through church, volunteering with local fundraisers and youth sports.
He also notes that they have restored an historic two-story house.
Burt Bossi, of the Bridle Oaks community, failed to qualify.
The process
Sibley would have been the beneficiary of Mayor Ron Feinsod’s recommendation that the vacancy be filled by the person who got the most votes in November without winning.
Later in the meeting he said he’d be OK with appointing any of the three unsuccessful candidates because they had shown they wanted the job and done the work to try to win it.
Jen Lewis, who also sought Cautero’s seat, didn’t apply. Together, she and Simmons received more votes than Sibley did but neither eclipsed her total individually.
Feinsod’s colleagues preferred to open the process up to residents.
Each Council member will nominate someone from among the six candidates, with each nomination requiring a second.
There will be a vote after the nominations are closed, with lower vote-getters dropping off the ballot until someone receives four votes.
Regardless of whom the Council chooses Thursday, there will be an election in November to fill the final year of Kelly’s three-year term.
The person appointed will serve until the winner of that election is sworn in — or longer, if he or she runs for the seat and wins.
That person could be elected to three consecutive full terms, as the time completing Kelly’s term wouldn’t be counted for term limits.
