Venice City Council Member Bob Daniels raised questions this week about city fleet management, excluding public safety vehicles.
Over the past month or so he’s been grilling city staff, which provided answers that he found unsatisfactory.
For example, he asked, why does the city even have vehicles that are used only two or three times per month? Why do some “retired” vehicles appear to be bringing in less than a couple hundred dollars at the auction house?
One document listed a vehicle that appeared to be auctioned for $93.12, though that figure was later determined to be for recent maintenance prior to its auction.
However, the data seemed to show that the city had disposed of many more vehicles than it supposedly owns.
Daniels claimed at one point the city had possession of a number of marine engines that were crated and unused. And there was the issue of a chipper the city purchased five years ago, he said, that hadn’t been used in the last two or three years.
When Travis Hout, the city’s fleet manager, informed the Council the city doesn’t have fleet management software — the city gets its information from vendors — and that he had requested for $25,000 to purchase it, Council members were surprised, and annoyed.
Daniels called the auction revenue”disturbing.” He insisted the city get Blue Book value for its retired vehicles at the auction block.
Mayor John Holic and Council Member Mitzie Fiedler both said they would not approve any further fleet purchases, other than public safety vehicles, until a full accounting of fleet transactions was provided.
“I’d almost put a moratorium on (new vehicle purchases) until we have a handle on what’s going on here,” Fiedler said. “Until we have it … I don’t want to buy anything else. I don’t want to be ripped off.”
“This is big dollars,” Holic added. “These are not small budget items. Until we’re confident, I totally agree with stopping any purchases until we have a handle on this (and) we’re comfortable explaining this to our constituents. Right now, we can’t.”
Daniels said the city spends nearly $1 million annually on fleet maintenance, with another $400,000 annually for fuel. And that doesn’t include millions in fire engine and other large purchases made on occasion from the 1-Cent Sales Surtax.
James Cinch, director of Public Works, said the piecemeal responses to Daniels’ previous information requests may not have provided enough explanation, or painted a less than complete picture of what was going on.
No vehicles had been auctioned for less than $1,000, Clinch assured the Council members. He promised a full accounting to address the concerns raised.
Six years ago Daniels led the charge to get fleet costs under control. The Council created a fleet fund to pay for new purchases, built depreciation costs into the budget and even created the position of fleet manager. GPS and other technology were promised to track the whereabouts of staff, and track fuel costs.
At that time, about 60 percent of fleet vehicles were used for what Daniels called personal use — errands, or to and from work by staff. The city reduced what Council Member Jeanette Gates called the “Ford parking lot” at City Hall from 60 vehicles, mostly Ford trucks, to three. That excludes certain city vehicles used in the field by code enforcement, utilities staff and the city manager.
Clinch said he looked forward to bringing forth better information within weeks for the Council to consider. If possible, he said, he’ll get it to them before budget workshops start in a few weeks.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.