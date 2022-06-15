VENICE — The City Council decided two of the most contentious issues regarding the proposed land-development regulations Tuesday: The height limit downtown will be 35 feet, with the possibility of approval of another 10 feet, and the Architectural Review and Historic Preservation boards will be merged.
But neither decision will be final until an ordinance adopting the LDR is adopted. The Council also decided Tuesday that it’s going to try to do that before its summer break.
It’s going to have to schedule a special meeting to stay on that timetable.
The decision about height was particularly contentious.
Mayor Ron Feinsod led off the discussion, advocating for a flat 35-foot height limit, not the 35-plus-10 in the LDR.
Numerous speakers at the public comment workshop last week had urged the Council to revert to the 35-foot limit the Planning Commission had briefly embraced after abandoning an earlier three-story limit with a 39-foot maximum.
It reconsidered and decided to retain the existing 35-foot limit, with the option of asking the Council to approve an additional 10 feet. There’s also an allowance for design elements of up to 20% of the building height.
Opponents have called on the Council not to increase the height limit, but meaning make it 35 feet measured to the top of the building, with no exceptions.
“It’s clear what the public wants,” Feinsod said. “I don’t understand what the problem is.”
The problem as the Planning Commission saw it, Vice Chair Bill Willson said, is that 35 feet doesn’t allow for any flexibility in building design.
He said he was on the City Council when the 35-plus-10 standard was adopted and it hasn’t resulted in the proliferation of tall buildings.
“So why can’t we just keep it the way it is?” he said.
Because that isn’t what the public wants, according to Feinsod.
“If the Council does not agree with the public, then I am very sorry for the public,” he said. “This is what the people who own this city want.”
“I think we have 23,000 people in this city,” Willson said. “So don’t speak for me.”
Feinsod said that no one he has talked to hasn’t been in favor of a 35-foot limit.
But Council Member Mitzie Fiedler said she has talked to people who want to leave the limit as it is. She supported it, too, and liked the 20% cap on extra elements because there isn’t one now.
“It looks like you could put a 50-foot Elvis on top of a building,” she said.
“If it’s a Northern Italian Elvis,” Planning and Zoning Director Roger Clark quipped.
Feinsod voted against the 35-plus-10 standard but joined the majority in voting in favor of the board merger.
Clark gave the Council three options regarding the boards in relation to trying to achieve certified local government status, to enhance the city’s historic preservation efforts.
The LDR as proposed meet the CLG standards, he said, and staff recommended adoption on that basis.
But if the Council wanted to retain both boards, it could do so and still achieve CLG status by revising their authority to remove conflicts between them.
Or, it could just leave them as is and not pursue CLG status.
Council Member Jim Boldt had previously opposed the merger but said he’d changed his mind.
“I let my emotions get to me,” he said.
He said he now believed that consolidating the boards was necessary if the city is really committed to historic preservation.
Fiedler was also on board, though she said she had contacted about half the CLG cities in the state and found most who responded didn’t see much benefit to it.
Feinsod said that the Council should plan to schedule two more public workshops but not until September, with a vote on the LDR in October.
Considering the rules have been in progress for more than four years, “I don’t think three months is going to make any difference,” he said.
But the sentiment among his colleagues was to try to get them approved before the summer break, to “take the handcuffs off the planners,” Boldt said.
First reading of an ordinance adopting the LDR had been put on the Council’s June 28 agenda, leaving the last meeting before the break, on July 12, for a final vote.
To stay on the schedule, the Council tentatively agreed to hold another workshop at 5 p.m. on June 22 and a special meeting on June 24 to complete their work on the LDR prior to their June 28 session.
