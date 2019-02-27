Upon further review, Police Sgt. Rob Goodson told the Venice City Council Tuesday, there’s no way to bring the construction cost of the city’s public safety facility down to the $10.5 million allocated for it.
Department needs, code requirements, Council input and the passage of time have pushed the estimated cost to about $12 million and even though “everything was on the table,” it’s going to take more money to get the facility constructed, he said.
The mood among the Council members was summed up by Council Member Mitzie Fiedler, who said, “I think we’ll find the money.”
City Manager Ed Lavallee said there are still options to explore and time to explore them. One possibility, he said, would be a bridge loan, to cover any shortfall temporarily, but Mayor John Holic was cool toward borrowing more money.
Voters approved a $16 million bond issue in 2016, he said. In his mind, that’s a cap on borrowing for the project.
As the project moves forward, he said, there may be things that could be delayed, but he told Goodson that nothing that would affect the safety of the building’s occupants should be cut.
Council Member Jeanette Gates said she wants to get some shovels in the ground as soon as possible.
“What do we need to do?” she said. “Let’s get this moving.”
Goodson said he’d be back at the next Council meeting for approval of land-clearing contract.
Other businessAlso on Tuesday the Council:
• authorized Fire Chief Shawn Carvey to move forward with a plan to take over ambulance service from the county.
• approved an inspection program for the 45 septic systems in the city.
• heard a presentation from Venice MainStreet on public space rental fees.
• adopted two ordinances amending terms of the firefighters pension plan.
• adopted an ordinance amending yard setbacks in the Toscana Isles planned unit development.
• adopted a resolution encouraging Congress to create a stream of resources to address deferred maintenance in the National Parks System.
• heard a presentation on the city’s Comprehensive Annual Financial Report.
• heard a report from Fleet and Facilities Manager Travis Hout on current and future fleet inventory and operations.
• heard a report from the Environmental Advisory Board.
• directed staff to report on city vehicle use.
• held a private attorney-client session to discuss City of Venice vs. Neal Communities of SW FL LLC, which was recently decided against the city.
• approved a contract with American Import Auto Inc., for fleet maintenance.
• approved a purchase order for recycling processing and disposal.
• approved the purchase of nine new city vehicles.
• swore in police officers James Atwell, Ryan Gagliano, Nicholas Hertel, Victor Montanez and Steven Short.
You can view the video of the meeting online at VeniceGov.com. under the “Meetings” header.
