When the Sarasota County Commission adjusts its district lines, it’s required to do so based on population data. With the next census only a year away, why, Venice City Council members wondered, is the Commission thinking about redistricting now?
Council Member Jeanette Gates wants to know why there’s a rush.
“They’re not saying,” she said at Tuesday’s Council meeting. “I have a problem with that.”
Commissioner Nancy Detert, who represents the Venice area, said she was raising the issue because of the voter-approved change last year from countywide to district Commission elections.
If the district population numbers aren’t balanced then “whoever loses could claim the numbers weren’t right,” she said.
Detert and Commissioner Mike Moran would be up for re-election in 2020. As of Friday neither had filed, according to the Supervisor of Elections (SOE) website.
Under state law redistricting has to take place in odd-numbered years, so if it’s not done now it waits until 2021 — after the census.
That’s when official data will be available. Only estimates can be made now. A consultant will provide them for the Commission.
SOE data do show there’s about a 17,000 person difference between the least-populated district and the most-populated one but the numbers reflect registered voters, not the population as a whole.
Critics have alleged that redistricting would be a way to protect the seats of Detert and Moran and preserve Republican control of the Commission. Similar accusations were made after the most recent redistricting.
The switch to election by district was seen by some as a way to get a Democrat elected and break the GOP hold on it.
Mayor John Holic, who put the issue on Tuesday’s agenda, said redistricting now could risk the appearance of gerrymandering. It might also hinder people from running for the Commission since there could be uncertainty about the district they reside in, he said.
And, Council Member Mitzie Fiedler added, it would mean repeating the exercise after the census.
With official numbers not far off, Holic said, the Commission has better things to work on. He proposed sending the Commission a letter asking it to delay redistricting until after the election.
Two of his colleagues weren’t on board with the idea.
Calling the subject a “minefield,” Vice Mayor Rich Cautero said, “I am in no position to recommend anything. I wouldn’t engage at this juncture.”
Council Member Bob Daniels also wanted to avoid it, citing all the city/county issues that need to be resolved, including a new parks agreement and a North Venice site for the Solid Waste Division.
As a compromise, Gates suggested inviting the Commission to send someone to a Council meeting to explain the interest in redistricting, with a letter about delaying it to be sent if there’s no response.
A motion to that effect, with a July 9 deadline, passed 5-2, with Cautero and Daniels opposed.
