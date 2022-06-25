VENICE — The City Council breezed through Thursday’s budget workshop, leaving a scheduled Friday meeting open for consideration of the proposed land-development regulations.
City Manager Ed Lavallee said Council members’ level of preparation for the budget discussion made the usual presentations by department heads and charter officers unnecessary.
As a result, several were excused without needing to answer any questions and were jokingly given the rest of the day off by Mayor Ron Feinsod.
Finance Director Linda Senne said the city’s finances have largely recovered from the impact of the pandemic.
For the next fiscal year it’s getting a boost from growth — $2.8 million from the increase and property values and nearly $1 million from new construction, she said.
Almost all of it is taken up with additional expenses, though, including the hiring of three new paramedics, two new solid waste operators and a new community resource officer.
When she presents the revised budget in August, Senne said, it will also include two new hires in the Information Technology Department, one of whom will be a cybersecurity professional.
Right now, IT Director Roger Navarro said, “nobody’s on the watchtower.”
Lavallee alerted the Council to the challenge the administration will face renegotiating all four employee union contracts in the 2022-23 fiscal year, given the rate of inflation, which raised expectations.
“This is going to be a difficult year on our side,” he said.
He also said he’d be reporting soon on two initiatives that came out of this year’s strategic planning session: finding a new location for the city’s fleet and solid waste services and a new Fire Station No. 2.
Fire Chief Frank Giddens said later in the workshop that he’s also trying to find land for a fourth station.
Lavallee also reviewed progress on three multiyear Council directives.
A fleet management plan and fund were created, he said, with new vehicles being depreciated over seven years. As a result, he said, the purchase of a new aerial truck for $1.6 million, which previously would have come out of the 1-cent sales surtax fund, “won’t be a blip on the screen,” he said.
The unfunded liability of the police and fire pensions has been eliminated in the former case and significantly reduced in the latter.
The police pension is 100% funded and the fire pension is up to 72%, on track to full funding thanks to the city paying in more than the required annual contribution each year.
New employees have been put into the Florida Retirement System, he said, so that “at some point there will be no private pension funds.”
Finally, he said, several things have been done to enhance the city’s financial stability, including creating a $2 million disaster fund in addition to reserves sufficient to cover 25% of the city’s operating expenses and budgeting regular capital expenditures out of the General Fund instead of the 1-cent sales surtax revenue.
Now the budget more accurately reflects the cost of running the city, he says, and is less subject to fluctuations in revenue from the surtax, which is up for renewal in November.
“We try not to be pushed by changes in the external economy,” he said.
