VENICE — City Council members began their discussion of the proposed land-development regulations but will need at least one more session before they vote on anything.
They were partway through deciding whether to accept the Planning Commission’s recommendation of merging the Architectural Review and Historic Preservation boards at 5 p.m., the time at which they’d agreed to end the meeting.
Council members Jim Boldt, Joe Neunder and Helen Moore had indicated they wanted to keep the boards separate, while Mayor Ron Feinsod said he wanted to follow the recommendation of the state’s Certified Local Government coordinator to unite the boards.
But Council Member Mitzie Fiedler said she wasn’t ready to take a position because she’d been told both that a merger was and wasn’t necessary for the city to achieve CLG status, which would enhance its historic preservation efforts.
That discussion will resume at the next meeting, on June 14. Staff will also be bringing back some LDR provisions that need tweaking.
But some decisions were made, including several regarding building height.
The downtown height limit of 35 feet will remain in place, as will the possibility of approval of another 10 feet, plus the Commission’s recommendation of a 20% allowance of the building’s height for nonhabitable architectural features.
Currently there’s no limit on those.
The Commission had originally proposed 39 feet without exceptions, then 35 feet without exceptions when the higher number drew public opposition.
Its final recommendation was to keep the current 35-plus-10 standard, and Council members agreed they should leave well enough alone.
The extra 10 feet allow for some flexibility so the area doesn’t become a lot of 35-foot boxes, Boldt said.
“We’re just looking for a little creativity,” he said.
The Council also agreed to raise the maximum building height in the Seaboard district to 75 feet, again to provide flexibility. Then on Planning and Zoning Director Roger Clark’s recommendation, it extended the increase to the other districts that had a proposed maximum height of 68 feet.
Those with a max of 57 feet will be increased to 64 feet.
Any extra height would be by conditional use approval, and the Council voted 7-0 to take that away from the Planning Commission, which had proposed in the LDR to assume it.
The Commission had the authority previously and recommended getting it back for consistency with other decisions it makes.
It would put the Council in the position of hearing appeals, instead of an appeal having to go into the court system.
Fiedler said the Council should retain the authority over height decisions because “we respond to the people.”
The Commission sees its decision-making as more analytical than the Council’s more political process, Chair Barry Snyder said.
But Fiedler said the Council would have the Commission’s input, and noted that it rarely rejects the Commission’s recommendations.
