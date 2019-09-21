The Venice City Council may vote again on the proposed GCCF planned unit development (PUD), but first it has to vote on whether to undo its vote from a month ago.
That’s one of the items on the agenda for Tuesday.
Neal Communities wants to combine the former Villa Paradiso PUD and The Bridges commercial, mixed use project in North Venice into the GCCF PUD.
When the City Council voted on a rezoning petition to accomplish that on Aug, 27, it was a tie — three in favor, three opposed. Council Member Mitzie Fiedler was absent.
The tie vote meant the motion failed and the petition was rejected. Ordinarily under the city code that would mean a rezoning of the property couldn’t come back before the Council for a year.
Then Fiedler inquired whether, having been absent, she could move to rescind the vote.
In the opinion of the city clerk and the city attorney, she can.
City Attorney Kelly Fernandez also consulted an attorney in Cape Coral for his “parliamentary procedure expertise” and he agreed.
According to Robert’s Rules of Order, Mark Moriarity wrote, “any member regardless how s/he voted on the original motion can move to rescind a previous motion at any time.”
That’s in contrast to a motion to reconsider, he wrote, which only someone on the prevailing side can raise and which has to be brought within a limited time. Those restrictions aren’t in the language about rescission.
After the Council votes on whether to rescind the prior GCCF vote it’s going to discuss creating a city policy on who can make a motion to amend or rescind an action.
Council meetings follow Robert’s Rules “except as otherwise provided by the Charter and this Code,” Section 2-72 states.
Other business
Also on Tuesday the Council is scheduled to:
• hear from Fox Lea Farms, the Sawgrass community and the developer of Murphy Oaks whether they have resolved their difference so the project can go forward.
• vote on a lease with Horizon 880 LLC for the former circus property, where the company proposes to build a hotel; and a lease amendment with Tito Gaono to relocate his trapeze school to land at the entrance to the airport festival grounds.
• vote on an ordinance regarding waste collection, including an increase in rates.
• vote on an ordinance scheduling the city election for Nov. 5.
• hear a presentation from Development Services Director Jeff Shrum on traffic planning.
The City Council meets at 9 a.m., Tuesday, Sept. 24 in Council Chambers at Venice City Hall, 401 W. Venice Ave.
The complete agenda, with backup materials, is available at VeniceGov.com under the “Meetings” tab, where you can also watch the meeting online.
