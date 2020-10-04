VENICE — Something was missing at Thursday’s City Council workshop and for the first time since March it wasn’t an in-person quorum.
Four members — Rich Cautero, Mitzie Fiedler, Joe Neunder and Nick Pachota socially distanced on the dais while Mayor Ron Feinsod, Vice Mayor Chuck Newsom and Council Member Helen Moore participated remotely.
The in-person quorum relieved City Attorney Kelly Fernandez of the duty of reading a notice explaining why a meeting could be held with all the Council members elsewhere. It had preceded all the Council meetings in the last seven months.
Prior to Thursday, Neunder had been the only member to attend a meeting in person since Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended the requirement that local governments have an in-person quorum in order to meet. That executive order expires at the end of the month.
One of the items the Council reached a consensus on at the workshop is a code change allowing participation in a meeting by video teleconferencing. An in-person quorum would still be necessary, however.
But what took up the majority of the nearly three-hour meeting was hashing out a different approach to board appointments.
The process has been for the mayor to consider available applicants and choose one, with the Council then voting on it. With rare exceptions the people named by the mayor have been approved.
After a couple of Mayor Ron Feinsod’s appointments were rejected, however, Council members said they wanted to look for a way to make the process more transparent, with more input from them.
Providing notice of board vacancies has already begun, boosting transparency. Sharing applications with the Council members — a suggestion from City Manager Ed Lavallee — would bring them into the loop.
It didn’t address the desire for a greater say in the selection of the new board member, however.
If each Council member’s vote counts equally, Pachota said, then they should all decide whom to appoint.
Ranking the applicants seemed to appeal to all, and it would be permissible, Fernandez said, as long as the Council members didn’t share their rankings and they were compiled at a public meeting.
But Feinsod wanted to leave the actual choice in the mayor’s hands, saying that way the applicants would only need to be interviewed by one person.
It would also better allow for the consideration of diversity among the board members, because the mayor could consider whether, for example, it already had enough representation from a particular area in the city.
If for some reason the mayor’s recommendation weren’t approved, he said, then the next person on the list would be selected.
Pachota said that wasn’t very transparent. And if it would require the mayor to compile the rankings outside of a public meeting, there would be a Sunshine Law issue, Fernandez said.
They reached a consensus on the Council members ranking applicants, turning their list in at a public meeting and putting the name of the top-ranked applicant up for a vote.
That system maintains the “spirit” of the charter’s language on board appointments, so a contemplated charter change won’t be needed, she said.
Several other proposed amendments, including a reduction from six to three in the number of terms one person can serve as mayor and Council member were approved in principal. They’ll ultimately have to go to the voters in a referendum.
The Council also considered a number of proposed amendments to the city code but will see revised versions of them at a later meeting.
