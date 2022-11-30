Santa Claus kicked off the holiday season with a cameo appearance at the Riding the Waves with Santa Tea presented by the Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Council of Women.

Almost all the women on the committee were named Kathy, were born in August and several were left-handed. They were a team made in heaven.


Fran Valencic is the social columnist for the Venice Gondolier. She welcomes your tips and ideas. Contact her at franvalencic@comcast.net

