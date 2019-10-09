VENICE — The Venice City Council was about to approve a lease for emergency medical service equipment Tuesday when Council Member Jeanette Gates felt compelled to express her concerns one more time.
While she said she wants the city’s takeover of ambulance service from the county to be successful, “I’m still so skeptical.”
“I think I need the record to show that I still have so many questions on this,” she said. “I’m still not there yet.”
Her colleagues had some questions as well, just not of the type that would lead them to vote against the lease, as she did. But after approving it, they did decide by consensus that city staff should prepare a status report on the project, including an explanation of the costs.
The original estimate of start-up costs was about $1.2 million, City Controller Joe Welsh said, while the total five-year cost of the lease is about $1.5 million.
But the lease expense is considered operational costs, not start-up costs, he said. It will enable the EMS division to get equipped with no cash outlay up front, just an annual payment of about $305,000. At the end of the lease the city owns the equipment, he said.
The start-up costs are largely personnel related, he said.
So far the only hire is the EMS division chief, but the first round of interviews for paramedics is set for Oct. 21, Giddens said. About 25 applicants are seeking the initial six positions to be filled, with a starting date of Dec. 1.
The plan is still to offer current city firefighter/EMTs the chance to train to become paramedics so they can provide advanced life support, he said, but certification takes a year. Hiring experienced personnel will be necessary at the outset, and it’s expected that one of them can be a training officer, Giddens said.
He said there will be some additional costs both to get the service started and to keep the ambulances supplied, but those will be paid out of the fire department’s budget.
The total city expenditure will be about $3 million, Welsh said, while revenue is estimated at $4 million. That’s a combination of about $2.5 million from property taxes when the city starts collecting the 0.66 mill the county levied for EMS and $1.5 million in fees for service.
The difference is a profit of about $1 million, Welsh said.
“So even if we’re off a little bit, we’re all right,” Mayor John Holic said.
But earning a profit from ambulance service also bothered Gates.
“It’s not supposed to be a money maker, it’s supposed to be a service provided,” she said.
“That’s exactly what we’re looking at it as — an enhanced level of service,” Giddens said. “If it makes money, that’s great.”
Council Member Bob Daniels said that the decision to take over EMS wasn’t because the county was doing a bad job. It was because the city had the opportunity to offer “double A” service.”
Quicker response times by city ambulances would save lives, he said, and that’s the most important thing to consider.
“When you start talking about money — don’t even go there,” he said.
The city takes over EMS effective Oct. 1, 2020.
