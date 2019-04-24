The Venice City Council voted to give a small break to a small affordable-housing project Tuesday.
Property owners Don O’Connell and Skip Berg were asking the Council to waive application and review fees for a conditional-use permit and a site-and-development plan for a vacant lot on the south side of Granada Avenue across from Fire Station No. 1.
The parcel is part of the land that includes the Granada Apartments to the south, though attorney Greg Roberts said the intent is to split it off, with a separate property ID number.
The conditional-use permit is needed in order to be able to put four units on the land. Current zoning would only allow 3.4 and there are no new land-development regulations to flesh out any incentives for the affordable housing provisions the comp plan contains.
The site-and-development plan is required because it’s a multi-family project.
The application fee for the permit is $4,366, with an additional $1,000 review fee. The site-and-development plan has a $4,700 application fee and a $2,000 review fee.
Roberts said a waiver would be justified in furtherance of the goal of increasing the city’s affordable-housing inventory.
The property owners would commit to keeping rents affordable for a minimum of 10 years and would impose conditions to ensure that the tenants were income-qualified, not snowbirds looking for a cheap nest for the season.
Council Member Bob Daniels said the city is behind on the development of affordable housing but granting this request could open a “box of worms.”
Roberts distinguished it from one regarding a large-scale development. It’s only four units, he said, and it’s proposed for an open lot on the island, not a large parcel. Council Member Helen Moore said there are no comparable properties.
Approval would also ease some of the pressure on the Granada Apartments, which O’Connell and his wife, Irene, own. He’d like to keep the 90-year-old building as affordable rental units even though the property would be worth much more developed as condos.
So would the land the waiver was being sought for, he said, even with just three units on it.
As a compromise, he said he’d be willing to pay half the expense of the site-and-development plan. It’s required but the fee is excessive for his project, he said.
He held firm on a waiver of the conditional-use charges because it’s the city’s lack of land-development regulations that make it necessary, he said.
Development Services Director Jeff Shrum said the Council needed to consider the difference between the application fees, which the city charges to cover staff time, and the review fees, which are hard costs the city has to pay to people who aren’t employees.
The system is set up, he said, so that the review fee actually works as a deposit to ensure those outside costs get paid without the city functioning as a bank. If there’s money left over after approvals, it’s refunded to the applicant.
On that basis, O’Connell agreed to pay the review costs if the city would waive the application fees.
The Council voted 5-1 to do that. Vice Mayor Rich Cautero opposed the motion, saying he wanted to see a policy on granting waivers before voting on this request.
