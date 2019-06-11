The Venice City Council made quick work of some major items of business Tuesday.
A contract to sell the Hamilton Building to Venice Theatre was approved with little discussion and no debate. The purchase price is $1,060,000, not $1.1 million as previously reported.
The higher figure was the city’s asking price. After a counteroffer by the theater and one by the city, they agreed on $1,060,000.
Council Member Helen Moore pointed out that the building is being sold “as is.” After performing its due diligence the theater can either take or leave the deal but not try to renegotiate based on the building’s condition, she said.
Rather than put the sale proceeds into the General Fund, they’ll be put toward the new public safety facility or replacing Fire Station 1.
Sarasota MemorialIt took even less time to approve two items regarding Sarasota Memorial Hospital-Venice.
An ordinance rezoning the site, at the southeast corner of Laurel and Pinebrook roads, was approved 7-0, as was a developer’s agreement regarding a sewer force main the city will be installing.
The new hospital will get sewer service from the county until the new city line has been installed. Both the city and the county line run to the city’s water treatment plant.
Public safety buildingA $9,735,934 contract amendment with Ajax/Tandem Construction for the Public Safety Facility Project was pulled off the consent agenda but not because Council Member Bob Daniels had an issue with it.
The amendment brings the guaranteed maximum construction price to $12,013,492.
The city will need to supplement the money raised from selling bonds by about $1.5 million to fully fund the project, according to City Manager Ed Lavallee’s memo transmitting the proposed Fiscal Year 2020 budget.
Daniels just wanted to make sure staff contacted Florida Power & Light to inquire about whether it would consider installing electric vehicle charging stations at the building, however.
It’s his understanding that FPL is putting them in for free, he said, but the company would want to be involved pre-construction.
Other businessAlso on Tuesday the Council:
• approved a not-to-exceed $106,000 work assignment to Kimley-Horn & Associates Inc. for the land development code.
• discussed the city’s recently issued Development/Growth Fact Sheet.
• discussed speeding on South Nokomis Avenue from The Corso to Airport Road.
• discussed the Venice Gondolier Sun‘s editorial on the installation of security cameras.
• discussed whether to take a position on county redistricting. The county will be invited to send someone to explain the interest in a redistricting prior to the 2020 census. If there’s no presentation by the July 9 meeting, the Council will send a letter urging redistricting be delayed until after the census.
• approved a $2,500 sponsorship for the Second Annual Battle of the Bridges Rowing Regatta, on Sept. 28.
• approved Venice Wine and Coffee Co.’s proposed 4th of July Gathering at Service Club Park and Elite Events’ proposed Venice 5K and Half Marathon on Sept. 14.
• recognized Boy Scout Troop 77 for cleaning the Circus Mural on Tamiami Trail.
You can also watch the video of the meeting online at VeniceGov.com under the “Meetings” header.
