Though it was on their consent agenda, Venice City Council members wanted to air some concerns about a proposal to put surveillance cameras downtown and at the airport.
They weren’t worried about anyone’s privacy. They just wanted to make sure the city wouldn’t be facing a potentially expensive and time-consuming public records request for recordings — and maybe a lawsuit based on it.
“I would hate to leave the city open to any more violations,” Council Member Jeanette Gates said.
They also wanted to know whether someone would be hired to monitor the eight cameras downtown and three at the airport festival grounds called for in phase one of Convergint Technologies’ proposal.
Staff had the answers.
The cameras will be taking video of public spaces, City Manager Ed Lavallee said, so there’s no expectation of privacy, but the recordings would be protected from disclosure under Florida’s public records law.
And there’s no plan to monitor the cameras, just to record for future viewing as needed, Director of Information Technologies Christophe St. Luce said, so no one needs to be hired.
“I think it’s time that Venice gets into the contemporary ages,” Council Member Bob Daniels said. “It’s the way that we have to go to secure our city.”
The proposal was approved 6-0, with Council Member Mitzie Fiedler absent during the morning session.
The second phase of the project would put cameras at the pier and the South Jetty.
Other business
Also on Tuesday, the Council:
• got an update on the new public safety facility.
• directed staff to prepare an ordinance increasing the city’s utilities plant capacity charge — the amount charged for new connections to the water and sewer system.
• heard Finance Director Linda Senne’s quarterly financial update.
• heard a report from Mark Beebe, chair of the Architectural Review Board.
• approved a proposal from Venice MainStreet for an interactive mural to be painted downtown.
• waived the conditional-use application fee and site-and-development plan petition fee for a vacant lot at the easterly end of Granada Avenue across from Fire Station No. 1.
• adopted a communications policy.
• voted to continue the city’s participation in the Sarasota County Emergency Medical Services Municipal Taxing Unit.
• approved a $2.2 million budget amendment.
• directed staff to investigate the use of a device to collect debris entering the Gulf of Mexico.
• directed staff to add adopt-a-beach and adopt-a-road options to the city’s Adopt-a-Park Program.
• approved the purchase of a Peterbilt side-loader, contingent on the budget amendment.
• approved a contract for testing for the Reverse Osmosis Water Treatment Plant and the Eastside Water Reclamation Facility.
• approved the disposal of surplus vehicles and heavy equipment.
• approved the 2019 Comprehensive Emergency Management Plan.
• signed off on Venice Woodlands Phase I Final Plat.
• reappointed Kevin Collins to the Economic Development Advisory Board; David Williams to the Citizen Tax Oversight Committee; Jillian Alexander to the Economic Development Advisory Board; and Jason Weaver to Venice Housing Authority.
• proclaimed April 2019 as “Water Conservation Month.”
• proclaimed April 2019 as “Sexual Assault Awareness Month.”
• proclaimed April 26, 2019, as “National Arbor Day.”
• proclaimed the week of May 5-11, 2019, as “50th Anniversary of Municipal Clerks Week.”
Click on the “Meetings” tab at VeniceGov.com to watch the video of the meeting online.
