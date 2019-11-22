VENICE — The city doesn't own Laurel Road or Pinebrook Road, and even if it did, it doesn't have the money to upgrade them or the authority to look for funding.
So if it wants to get anything done to improve the roads, it's going to need help from Sarasota County, which does own them. It also has control of mobility and road impact fees and the power to supplement them by applying for state funding or entering into a public private partnership.
The obvious thing would be for the city and the county to talk about getting the roads upgraded. The section of Pinebrook Road south of East Venice Avenue is already operating at the lowest level of service, an "F," and a section of Laurel Road will be, too, in about 10 years, as development in North Venice continues.
But there hasn't been much dialogue so far, according to City Engineer Kathleen Weeden, who got the City Council's permission Tuesday to get some going.
She said having some formal discussions needed an OK from the Council, which she got unanimously.
"We can't go it alone here," Council Member Rich Cautero said.
The first thing to be determined, Weeden said, is what widening each road will require physically and financially. To get the county to allocate any money for preliminary design work a request has to be made by early February, she said.
The most important thing, City Manager Ed Lavallee said, was for the county to see that the Council is united behind improving the roads.
Developer Pat Neal said that since his most recent presentation to the Council he has identified a number of other potential funding sources, including the gas tax trust fund, the State Infrastructure Trust Fund and the County Incentive Grant Program.
Creating a municipal benefit service unit would be another option, as would a public/private partnership.
Under that type of arrangement his companies are working on $100 million in road projects in four counties, he said.
He noted that most of the right of way to expand Laurel Road is in his or an affiliate's hands, with only about 40,000 square feet owned by someone else.
And while there's no deadline to take any action now, there is an incentive, Neal said. Widening the road will take fill dirt and his developments in the area have a lot of it — but it will be going into stormwater ponds if it's not used, he said.
Having to buy fill would increase the cost of widening the road.
Cautero is ready to see any progress.
"We have to start advancing the ball here," he said.
