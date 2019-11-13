VENICE — Two developments that could be considered legacies of a sort were approved by the Venice City Council on Tuesday.
Arcata Del Sol, a 20-unit townhouse project, had its preliminary plat OK'd, while a new master plan for the 116-unit Ramsey Road Planned Unit Development also won approval.
Both votes were 5-0, with Vice Mayor Rich Cautero and Council Member Bob Daniels absent.
Arcata Del Sol is a legacy in the sense that the land, on the south side of East Venice Avenue across from Bay Indies, has a future land use designation of Institutional/Professional but can be developed residentially because the Council determined the owner had a preexisting right to do so.
The neighbors to the south prefer residences to a doctor's office or a similar use, attorney Jeff Boone said, because they will generate less traffic. And, he said, with some modifications to setback requirements a drainage swale can be kept on the property so that a platted alley along the southern border won't have to be paved.
Council Member Helen Moore said she was happy to see a "John Nolen-ish" use of the property — an infill development where there's already a lot of traffic.
The Ramsey Road PUD is a rental community planned for three 5-acre parcels east of Aston Gardens that were annexed into the city in 2006. Its legacy status is based on the approval of a site-and-development plan for a 120-unit project there in 2011 that has been kept alive for years under Florida law.
That plan was a compromise resulting from a mediation after the City Council voted to downsize the original proposed development to 105 units from 144 and the owner challenged the action.
The new master plan reduces the number of units to 116; cuts the number of buildings from 14 to seven; lowers their height by one story by eliminating under-building parking; and increases setbacks and buffers.
Residents of Pelican Pointe Golf & Country Club, across Hatchett Creek Boulevard from the site, had concerns about a 50-foot strip of land they own that provides access to Aston Gardens and that the PUD will also use.
Susan Mayo questioned whether the new development had the authority to use the property and whether any trees on it would be cut down.
She also asked what the lighting would be, saying people in Pelican Pointe don't want bright lights shining into their homes.
Michael Lofthus asked asked about stormwater runoff from the property, saying that rain falling on Hatchett Creek Boulevard drains into Pelican Pointe.
Boone, also representing this developer, said that his client has a valid easement to use the 50-foot strip, so the ownership is irrelevant. The other issues will be dealt with as part of the approval of the PUD's site-and-development plan and through Southwest Florida Water Management District permitting, he said.
City Attorney Kelly Fernandez said that if there's an issue later regarding access to the development the owner will need to come back with a proposal for a new entrance.
