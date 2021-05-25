VENICE — City Manager Ed Lavallee’s request to waive the cap on an increase in the next fiscal year’s expenditures was met with some questions Tuesday — but no opposition.
And the questions were mainly about the details of the increase.
The city’s charter caps an increase in the General Fund budget’s expenditures from the prior year at the higher of 3% or the increase in the Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers. Last year the CPI increase was 1.4%.
The cost of raises alone necessitates exceeding the cap, Finance Director Linda Senne told the City Council on Tuesday.
City employees will be getting an increase of about 3.5%, she said. In addition, the city’s contribution to the Florida Retirement System, which most employees participate in, is going up by 5.9%.
Personnel costs represent about 73%-74% of the General Fund budget, Senne said.
Also being built into the budget is the hiring of three new full-time public works department employees and related supplies, in anticipation of a new proposed parks agreement with Sarasota County going into effect Oct. 1.
The next budget will also have to factor in a 17% increase in property and liability insurance premiums, a higher payment into the Fleet Replacement Fund and contributions to the police and fire pensions above the required amount to move them closer to being fully funded.
The city is expecting about a 5.5% increase in property tax revenue, Senne said. The property appraiser will release the figures next week.
That increase will cover the additional expenditures without a millage rate increase or any spending from reserves, she said.
By law, the city’s budget has to be balanced each year.
Lavallee’s request was approved 7-0.
Other business
Also on Tuesday the Council:
• Heard first reading of an ordinance amending provisions of the Municipal Police Officers’ Pension Trust.
• Approved a grant offer of $2,109,737.14 for the construction of the extension of Taxiway E at the Venice Municipal Airport.
• Approved negotiating a contract with MSL P.A. to provide audit services.
• Approved filling a budgeted municipal service worker position for the Downtown District.
• Proclaimed the week of June 6-12, 2021, as “National Garden Week.”
• Presented Venice Area Beautification Inc. with the 2020 Friends of Our Urban Forest Award for Outstanding Project.
• Presented a 30-Year service award to Jimmy Campbell, Utilities Department.
To view the video of the meeting, go to VeniceGov.com.
