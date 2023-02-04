VENICE — The City Council took a look way into the future when it discussed the relocation of the water treatment plant Tuesday.
Strategic planning topics typically fit within a one-to-five-year window, but relocating — actually, replacing — the plant likely won’t get underway for five to 10 years.
The Council gave staff the go-ahead to start looking for a suitable property but the search itself could take a while.
The new site needs to be centrally located within the city limits, in a highly resilient place near the piping for the city’s wells and distribution system, with a way to dispose of the concentrate the system produces.
Resiliency is the major concern, Assistant City Manager James Clinch said, noting that it was also a significant factor in relocating the city’s Gulf-front wastewater treatment plant years ago.
“It really comes down to a vulnerability issue,” he said.
Due to growth, the existing plant, at 200 N. Warfield Ave., isn’t remotely as centrally located as when it was built. And it’s in the lowest flood and evacuation zones (though the personnel staffing it can’t evacuate).
During Hurricane Ian, water was up to the doors of the plant, Assistant Utilities Director Patience Anastasio said.
The site is conveniently located for concentrate disposal, though. Utilities Director Javier Vargas said the proximity of the Intracoastal Waterway would have been a factor in choosing the site.
Disposal in the new location likely will be by deep injection well, he said.
After a site is selected, design, engineering and permitting can start. Multiple permits from regulatory agencies will be required.
The city will also be decommissioning and removing the existing plant — probably including the water tower — in addition to building the new one, Vargas said.
The current cost projection is $80 million-$100 million.
Because the Utilities Department operates as an enterprise fund, it’s expected to be self-sustaining. That means funding will come from user fees and plant capacity fees, as well as whatever can be brought in through state and Southwest Florida Water Management District grants, among other sources.
The city would also look at borrowing from the state’s revolving fund, which offers a lower interest rate than commercial lenders, Finance Director Linda Senne said.
A bond issue is also an option for longer-term financing, she added.
Bonds have been used for utility projects before, and to fund the new public safety complex and major road project the city completed a few years ago.
The financial picture won’t begin to come into focus until the scope of the project and its timing start to firm up.
While a new treatment plant will benefit all residents, removing the old one could be a boon to the members of Union Missionary Baptist Church, built in 1955 on land immediately northeast of it.
The area was formerly known as Blackburn Quarters, home to much of the local African American community. There was also a school there, but that building was torn down years ago.
The property was within fencing the city installed for plant security after Sept. 11 but the fencing was removed after church members complained they couldn’t get in for services, City Manager Ed Lavallee said.
The church was put on the local historical register last year, which brought the Rev. James Mitchell to tears, he said.
When the water plant infrastructure has been removed, he said, “maybe this is the right time to dignify that property.”
A park is a possibility, and so is letting the congregation recreate the school. he said.
