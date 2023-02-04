Venice water tower

The iconic city of Venice water tower probably will be taken down when the water treatment plant is decommissioned, but that’s not expected to happen for years. A site for a new plant is being researched, however.

GONDOLIER FILE PHOTO

VENICE — The City Council took a look way into the future when it discussed the relocation of the water treatment plant Tuesday.

Strategic planning topics typically fit within a one-to-five-year window, but relocating — actually, replacing — the plant likely won’t get underway for five to 10 years.


