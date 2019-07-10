By BOB MUDGE
Senior Writer
Two weeks ago the Venice City Council put off a rezoning decision because it needed more information about whether a road through a proposed development in Northeast Venice should be public or private.
But that road was barely a consideration when the rezoning came back up Tuesday.
The difference was a transportation analysis that concluded, among other things, that the road, which would connect Border and Laurel roads, wouldn’t have a significant impact on traffic in the area.
Even with a public road, James Taylor, of Kimley-Horn & Associates, had told the Council earlier in the meeting, the road segments that would drop below an acceptable level of service by 2030 still will.
In addition, he said, there are three north/south roads within two miles that won’t be at capacity by 2030.
That information essentially made the road issue moot, so the focus shifted to the fact that the rezoning, to create the Gulf Coast Community Foundation planned unit development (PUD) from the former Villa Paradiso PUD and The Bridges commercial, mixed use project, would eliminate a workforce housing component.
The Bridges was originally approved for 1,100 houses and 225,000 square feet of commercial space. The owner then, Gulf Coast Community Foundation, had a goal of one-third of the housing units being for workforce owners, and that was part of the project’s approval.
Rezoning would do away with any workforce component, Mayor John Holic said. It would also be the end of the proposed commercial portion of the development as well as a proposed park.
There’s no commercial development coming in to serve all the people who will be in the housing being built in “postage-stamp, walled developments,” he said.
His colleagues acknowledged the impact of the rezoning but said that times have changed.
“I think we have to work with what’s in front of us now,” Council Member Helen Moore said.
The Foundation’s goal was aspirational, she said, “but that’s not where we are now.”
The dream went with the sale of the property, Council Member Mitzie Fiedler added.
She also noted that there’s an existing strip mall in the area that’s largely vacant and that only recently has the Publix shopping center been fully occupied, though outparcels are still available.
Development will be customers that will make the area more attractive to businesses, Council Member Bob Daniels said.
Holic said that the higher density provided in the existing zoning would mean even more rooftops, but no development had happened in 10 years, Fiedler noted.
Without a rezoning, Daniels said, “the property will just sit there.”
Developer Pat Neal said that he wouldn’t commit to serving a particular financial demographic but that he would promise “to build housing that is attainable for people who live and work in Venice.”
The GCCF PUD, to be developed by NealLand Neighborhoods, would be a 1,300-unit housing development on a combined 300 acres, with a mix of single-family and multi-family dwellings.
An assisted-living facility and apartments are other potential uses.
The Council approved on first reading an ordinance rezoning the properties. It will get a final vote after the Council returns from its summer break on Aug. 27.
The Council also approved a condition-use permit allowing the “spine” road through the project to be a gated, private road.
