VENICE — After considering the variety of options staff presented to encourage the development of affordable housing, the City Council essentially decided on "all of the above."
By consensus at a workshop Friday, it directed staff to prepare code amendments to implement accessory dwelling units, half units and inclusionary zoning, and to do more research into a housing trust.
Another amendment would expand the density bonus available in the areas zoned medium- and high-density multi-family to the low- and moderate-density multi-family districts.
Senior Planner Nicole Tremblay said she fielded a number of calls from developers after a prior discussion of affordable housing, all of them about the density bonus.
However, the city's comprehensive plan only allocates a total of 500 units for the density bonus, Planning and Zoning Director Roger Clark noted.
The amendments will go to the Planning Commission for a recommendation before coming to the Council.
Council members also indicated an interest in partnering with developers for projects on surplus city land though, as Mayor Nick Pachota pointed out, "we've been trying to buy land because we don't have a surplus."
None of the changes is a guarantee that any affordable housing will be built, but very little has been through exercising the only incentive currently available, the density bonus — just 124 units from 2002 through 2022.
Council Member Rachel Frank said she "couldn't get over" the fact so few affordable units were created.
"I think we need to bring down some of those roadblocks," she said.
As many as 169 more units could have been added in recent multi-family developments if there were an inclusionary zoning requirement that 10% had to be affordable, the staff report shows.
Several hundred more units would exist if half-units — dwellings up to 750 square feet — were allowed, it shows.
Council Member Mitzie Fiedler asked whether requests for additional height could be conditioned on including affordable units. Tremblay said that's possible, but that an inclusionary zoning requirement would work better.
Treviso Grand would have needed to add 28 units under a 10% affordable housing requirement but none if it were connected to height because it didn't ask for an exception, she said.
Clark said that amendments for accessory dwelling units and half units would be the quickest changes to implement, but the city would want to build in affordability standards.
Sarasota County has seen a number of applications to build the smaller units but at market-rate rent.
Several members of the public urged the Council to continue to explore ways to increase its affordable housing inventory.
Kimberly Pier said that one of the reasons she chose Venice to retire to was the John Nolen plan, which envisioned diverse housing options. But over the years, she said, she's seen small houses like hers torn down to make way for "McMansions."
"I would no longer buy my house," she said.
The city should be looking at both encouraging affordable housing and preserving older homes, she said. It should also look into the conversion of the former ShorePoint Health Venice into senior housing, she said.
Ben Abramson, a former member of the Historic Preservation Board, said he supports all of the options the Council is moving forward because people who work in Venice should be able to live in the city.
Parking lots and empty stores might also be sites for housing, he said.
Developer Mike Miller said that two of the keys to developing affordable housing are reducing the cost of construction and overcoming neighbor opposition.
Prices are going to keep going up as long as the demand outstrips the supply and "the demand around here hasn't slowed," he said.
