VENICE — A part of North Venice previously designated for five-story buildings can still have them even though the city’s comprehensive plan sets a lower height limit.
The plan limits buildings in the former South Laurel Road Neighborhood Planning Area, south of Laurel Road and east of I-75, to 42 feet, though a conditional use permit would allow another 11 feet and up to five stories.
Developer The NRP Group proposed a comprehensive plan amendment that would eliminate the 42-foot limit, arguing that it shouldn’t apply to its GCCF planned unit development (PUD) in the former planning area.
The PUD, approved in 2020, combined the former Bridges commercial, mixed-use project and the Villa Paradiso planned unit development (PUD), which were both approved for the area more than 10 years ago but fell victim to the Great Recession.
At approval, both had height limits greater than 42 feet — 60 feet for The Bridges and 57 feet for Villa Paradiso. Those heights were built into the 2010 and 2017 comprehensive plans, which they predated.
The NRP Group’s position is that the greater limits still apply, while city staff’s interpretation is that they only covered development of The Bridges and Villa Paradiso, expiring when those projects were abandoned.
Representing The NRP Group, attorney Jeff Boone said the company was pursuing the amendment “under protest.”
It has applied for a conditional use permit, he said, but doesn’t actually need one because the comp plan exception still applies to the land. The amendment was a precaution in case the conditional use permit is denied.
The Group only plans to go up to four stories, he said.
Council member Mitzie Fiedler said it was prudent to approve the proposed amendment because the Council probably would have approved the conditional use permit, with essentially the same impact.
The amendment, which would set a 55-foot limit, passed first reading 7-0 and will come up for final approval at the Council’s next meeting.
Other business
Also on Tuesday the Council:
• Heard first reading of an ordinance amending the city code regarding docking watercraft.
• Adopted a resolution increasing from 20% to 30% the temporary reduction on valuation-based building permit fees to remain in compliance with state law on fund balances.
• Heard a presentation by Planning and Zoning Director Roger Clark on a change in methodology for calculating development activity in mixed-use areas.
• Heard first reading of a budget amendment for $414,000 for the rehabilitation design for runway 13-31 at the Venice Municipal Airport.
• Approved an interagency agreement with the Panama City Beach Police Department for license plate reader services and technology.
• Approved a settlement in Code Enforcement Case No. 11-0461 involving construction without a permit.
• Heard annual reports from the chairs of the Fire Pension Board of Trustees; Police Pension Board of Trustees; Architectural Review Board; and Planning Commission.
• Proclaimed April 2022 as Child Abuse Prevention Month.
• Presented a five-year service recognition to Collections Manager and Curator Jon Watson.
The video and audio recordings of the meeting are at VeniceGov.com under the “Meetings” header.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.