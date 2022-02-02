VENICE — The agenda for next Tuesday’s regular City Council meeting hasn’t been released yet but one thing about it is certain — it will be designed to get the meeting wrapped up before 1:30 p.m.
That’s when the Council is scheduled to begin a joint meeting with the Planning Commission to talk about the draft land-development regulations (LDR) — specifically, provisions relating to higher building height downtown and the merger of the Architectural Review and Historic Preservation boards.
The Commission wants some guidance from the Council as it prepares to review a second draft of the LDR.
The agenda for the joint meeting has 119 pages of comments from the public weighing in on both topics. They overwhelmingly oppose both changes.
A proposed change in building height downtown has been a lightning rod since it was first discussed.
The current height limit is 35 feet, with an additional 10 feet available if the Council approves a conditional-use petition. The draft LDR would increase the height allowed “by right” to 39 feet but without any way to add habitable space.
There would also be a three-story cap, with a first floor of up to 15 feet and two other stories of up to 12 feet each, to allow some design flexibility and to create space above the first floor to run duct work, utilities and the like, Commission members have said.
A third cap would limit all rooftop “appurtenances” — uninhabitable features placed above roof level — to 10 feet. Currently, many aren’t regulated.
The concern among people opposed to the additional 4 feet of building height is that it would incentivize redevelopment downtown, destroying the ambiance.
“We feel strongly that this would be a negative development and directly impact the value of our property and the charm of our wonderful downtown,” James Wilson wrote.
“To allow higher buildings will dwarf the existing historic buildings, the open sky as you walk Venice Ave. will be lost to dark shadows of higher buildings and the cherished small town charm and history of Venice will be destroyed forever,” Janet Slavin wrote.
Planning commissioners have expressed frustration over the perception of the change, which they see as a way to enhance the economic vitality of the area.
“This hue and cry that we’re going to tear down all the buildings and build 39-foot buildings overnight and ruin the quaintness of the city is not what we have in mind,” Commission Chair Barry Snyder said at a meeting last year.
Commissioner Bill Willson, a former Council member, said at the same meeting that buildings taller than 35 feet have been possible downtown for decades but it “hasn’t happened in the last 50 years.”
Merger
The merger of the two advisory boards isn’t any more popular and has been opposed by both boards.
The Architectural Review Board oversees compliance with standards in the Historic Venice and Venetian Theme districts, while the Historic Preservation Board reviews applications for the local historic register, among other duties.
Members of both boards have said that a blended board would dilute the mission of each.
“This is a blatant attempt to ‘weaken’ the work of the HP Board,” wrote Betty Intagliata, a former chair of the board.
The Commission heard from both boards before concluding that a merger was in order, to consolidate their jurisdictions in one body.
The joint meeting is Tuesday, Feb. 8, at 1:30 p.m. at the Venice Community Center, 326 S. Nokomis Ave. The agenda, with all attachments, is at VeniceGov.com.
