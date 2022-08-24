VENICE — City Council decided to postpone any decisions about the new Historic and Architectural Preservation Board during Tuesday’s meeting, its first in six weeks.
The agenda called for the Council to pick the members of the new board and abolish the separate ones being merged into it.
“I just think waiting a little bit longer won’t hurt us,” Vice Mayor Nick Pachota said. It’s a new board and he didn’t want to jump into it.
Pachota asked to delay the decisions and open the application process up again, and his motion was approved. The new deadline is 4 p.m. Sept. 2.
Council will rank the applicants and appoint board members at the next Council meeting.
City Attorney Kelly Fernandez said there was still some time for establishing the board, but it needed to be done soon because of items up for review.
The Council discussed whether to appointing all seven seats at the Sept. 13 meeting, or just five seats, for a quorum, and then fill the two vacant seats later. The number will be determined at that, after the Council ranks the applicants.
Other business
Also on Tuesday the Council:
• Approved a conditional-use petition for gated access to the Magnolia Bay North and Magnolia Bay South neighborhoods.
• Approved a conditional-use petition for additional building height of 4.76 feet in the Commercial, General (CG) Zoning District, associated with the development of a hotel at 3480 East Laurel Road.
• Considered a zoning map amendment petition to change the zoning designation for the property at Knights Trail Road and Gene Green Road from Sarasota County Open Use Estate to Venice Commercial, General and Commercial, Intensive.
• Considered a zoning map amendment petition for The GCCF Planned Unit Development at Laurel Road and Border Road between Jacaranda Boulevard and I-75 by adding 24.1 acres of open space from the neighboring Milano PUD and an amendment removing 24.1 acres from the Milano PUD.
• Considered an ordinance amending the Future Land Use Map to change the designation of properties at 1080 Knights Trail Road and 3485 Technology Drive from Industrial to Institutional Professional; and a zoning map amendment petition to change the zoning designation for the properties from Venice Planned Industrial Development to Office, Professional and Institutional.
• Considered an ordinance modifying wholesale sanitary wastewater monthly charges.
• Considered a resolution revising the land development schedule of fees and charges to be consistent with the LDR.
• Heard Finance Director Linda Senne’s quarterly financial update and approved changes to the proposed Fiscal Year 2023 budget.
• Approved directing Fernandez to amend the language of the Council meeting attendance resolution to allow Council members to attend meetings by Zoom when necessary without restriction.
• Accepted a partner agreement with Habitat for Humanity of South Sarasota County Inc.
• Discussed the 2023 state legislative priorities.
• Discussed a proposed charter officer evaluation form.
• Discussed the process for selecting the recipients of the Mayor’s Pillar of the Community Award.
• Heard a staff update on the northeast Venice park.
• Heard City Clerk Kelly Michaels’ six-month legislative referral tracking report.
• Approved an interlocal agreement with the Laurel Road Community Development District for the design and engineering of the widening of Laurel Road.
• Approved the Community Development Block Grant Program Amended Interlocal Agreement between the city and Sarasota County.
• Approved the fifth amendment to the lease between the city and Venice Area Beautification Inc.
• Accepted a utility easement for the eastern portion of Curry Lane.
• Approved a parking license agreement with Fisherman’s Wharf of Venice Development Company LLC and Fisherman’s Wharf Marine Condominium Association Inc. for public parking beneath the north side of the Hatchett KMI Bridge.
• Appointed Katharine Eiferle to the Public Art Advisory Board and Kelley O’Leary to the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board.
• Presented a proclamation condemning attacks based on religious beliefs, race or ethnicity to Peter Kohnstam and community members.
• Swore in Police Officer Andy Wentworth on his promotion to sergeant.
• Swore in Sgt. Mat Sauchinitz on his promotion to lieutenant.
• Presented a 20-Year Service Award to Police Sgt. Eugene Frangioni.
The video and audio recordings of the meeting are at VeniceGov.com at the “Meetings” button.
