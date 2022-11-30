Feinsod

Former Mayor Ron Feinsod, center, displays the plaque presented by Mayor Nick Pachota, left, in recognition of his three years on the City Council, as City Manager Ed Lavallee joins the audience in applause Tuesday.

VENICE — The new members of the City Council were exposed to a wide variety of issues Tuesday in their first meeting, which took place just minutes after they were sworn in.

And it was a relatively long one, ending shortly before 3 p.m.


Acosta

City Manager Ed Lavallee, second from left, shakes hands with Community Resource Officer Wilberto Acosta after recognizing him Tuesday for five years’ service with the city. Police Chief Charlie Thorpe, right, holds his certificate as Mayor Nick Pachota applauds.
