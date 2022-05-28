VENICE — The City Council only has three more meetings before its summer break, which means just three more meetings to get the draft land-development regulations into shape and approved or take them up again in August.
Holding a special meeting this month to move the process along was considered but it didn’t come together.
The Council members broke off Tuesday’s meeting during a discussion of the proposed merger of the Architectural Review and Historic Preservation boards because they had reached 5 p.m., the appointed time for the meeting to end.
Council members Jim Boldt, Joe Neunder and Helen Moore said they opposed the merger, while Mayor Ron Feinsod said he supported it. Council Member Mitzie Fiedler said she needed more information and Council Member Rachel Frank and Vice Mayor Nick Pachota hadn’t yet weighed in when the meeting wrapped up.
The two boards oppose the change, which is probably the most controversial part of the LDR besides height limits.
Over the course of three-plus hours, the Council members had gotten through a list of comments submitted to Planning and Zoning Director Roger Clark, but he said only a few of them had responded to his request.
Feinsod said he still had some issues and he also told his colleagues they would be hearing from two experts on water quality and one on green buildings, none of whom appeared Tuesday.
Clark made another request toward the end of the meeting for the submission of comments for discussion at the next meeting, on June 14.
In addition to whatever the Council members still want to discuss, and resolving the board merger issue, there will also be some changes to the draft that came up Tuesday to consider.
Council members decided to retain control over height exceptions rather than let the Planning Commission take it back, but that’s a minor tweak in the document.
But they also decided to remove a prohibition on larger single-user commercial buildings in planned unit developments, and make them permissible with conditions, including compatibility.
And instead of using 40,000 square feet as the dividing line between permissible and permissible with conditions, they’d go with 65,000 square feet.
Feinsod argued for 20,000 square feet but couldn’t get any support.
The Council will also need to consider a table of setback multipliers that are part of new provisions on compatibility.
The goal is to protect single-family dwellings from incompatible uses, Planning Commission chair Barry Snyder said, but Clark said staff had reviewed some currently proposed projects and determined that the setback requirements might be too restrictive.
Applicants could take advantage of the opportunity to present a design alternative, he said, but some adjustments in the table are still appropriate.
Snyder noted that moderate-, medium- and high-density projects all use the same multiplier.
“That might have been a mistake,” he said, adding that the three categories probably should have separate standards.
