VENICE — Despite revisions major and minor, the City Council still doesn’t have its board-appointment process quite where it wants it to be.
It took appointment power away from the mayor several years ago, substituting a procedure under which applications are reviewed and ranked by all the Council members, with the top candidate getting the position.
It’s been tweaked since then, but Mayor Nick Pachota had two more issues Tuesday he wanted to discuss.
One, he said, is that the timing of filling a vacancy may mean a seat remains open after a term ends. In general that wouldn’t be a problem, but it could be in the case of the Planning Commission, which has two members’ terms expiring at the end of the month.
Lissa MacDonald, who’s completing a partial term, and Shaun Graser, who’s nearing the end of his fourth three-year term, both leave the Commission after Jan. 31 unless reappointed.
The obvious solution would be for a person whose term expired to remain in the seat until a replacement is named. But there’s no provision for that.
City Attorney Kelly Fernandez said that a code revision would be required to authorize that.
The second issue relates to the first.
Council members have the option to check a box on the rating form to indicate that they want to keep the application period open. Currently it’s usually 10 days, though there’s a question whether that’s calendar days or business days, Pachota said, adding that he prefers business days.
He said he’s checked the box a couple of times with no effect. And he wants to extend the time for applications for the Planning Commission seats because he’s heard from five people who want to be considered but whose applications weren’t included in the mix.
He said he doesn’t know if they missed the deadline or there was some other issue.
The city clerk’s office needs the Council’s guidance on what to do about leaving the application period open, he said.
It should trigger a discussion at Council, Fernandez said. Allowing one member to extend the period could conceivably keep it open forever, she said, while doing it on the say-so of four members could be considered a vote in violation of the state’s Sunshine Law.
She said staff will bring back code and policy revisions to address the issues Pachota raised.
Council voted to approve that, as well as a five calendar-day extension of the window for Planning Commission applications.
Pachota said he recognized that he’d spoken in favor of business days earlier in the meeting but didn’t want to hold up filling the pending vacancies.
