VENICE — In July, the City Council adopted new land-development regulations to replace ones that dated back to the 1970s. Now it’s the noise ordinance’s turn for an update.

Helen Moore

HELEN MOORE
FiedlerMitzie.jpg

MITZIE FIEDLER


The ordinance dates back to 1979, Assistant City Manager James Clinch told the City Council Tuesday. Decades later, its language presents enforcement problems, as does the fact that it’s inconsistent with the county’s ordinance, adopted in 2014, he said.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments