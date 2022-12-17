VENICE — In July, the City Council adopted new land-development regulations to replace ones that dated back to the 1970s. Now it’s the noise ordinance’s turn for an update.
The ordinance dates back to 1979, Assistant City Manager James Clinch told the City Council Tuesday. Decades later, its language presents enforcement problems, as does the fact that it’s inconsistent with the county’s ordinance, adopted in 2014, he said.
In rewriting it, staff had three main goals, he said: make it consistent with the county’s ordinance; carry over any part of the old ordinance that still served its purpose; and find a balance between the rights of properties that generate noise and the one that receive them.
Stringent standards could make some businesses nonconforming and potentially put noisy operations out of business, while loose ones could ruin neighbors’ quality of life.
The ordinance isn’t intended to address compatibility issues between residential and nonresidential properties but to deal with noise that’s “out of the normal,” he said.
Also, he said, “we tried not to do anything too drastic.”
City Attorney Kelly Fernandez noted that borrowing from the county ordinance gives the city standards that have been tested, instead of imposing noise limits arbitrarily.
The biggest change in the proposed ordinance, Clinch said, is in the method of measuring the noise being complained of.
The city’s current ordinance says to measure it at the receiving property while the county ordinance measures it at the generating property.
There are pros and cons to each method, he said, but the benefit of the county’s method is that it requires determining where the noise is coming from and isolates it from any other noise the receiving property could be registering.
The proposed ordinance has separate tables of standards for generating and receiving properties. Clinch said the preferred method will be to check sound levels at the generating property, with the fallback if it’s not possible to identify or access to measure at the receiving property.
Council Member Helen Moore said the proposed ordinance seems logical and reasonable and doable,” and most of her colleagues seemed to agree.
But Council Member Mitzie Fiedler said she had a problem with there not being a big enough difference between standards for generating and receiving properties.
The numbers are the same in both tables except for lower ones for residential properties in the receiving property table.
“I like everything about this, but because of the table I don’t think I can vote for it,” she said.
The ordinance was approved 6-1 on first reading. Second reading and a vote on adopting it will be in January.
