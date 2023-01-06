VENICE — Major changes to the status of 23 acres north of Laurel Road are up for consideration at the next City Council meeting.
Applicant 2001 Laurel LLC is seeking to have two parcels known as Laurel Road Assemblage West, totaling about 12 acres, and three parcels called Laurel Road Assemblage East, with about 11 acres, annexed into the city.
The parcels bookend the 60-acre Hurt property, which was annexed in 2019.
The Planning Commission voted unanimously in early December to recommend approval of the annexations over the objections of neighbors who expressed concern about the potential impact on their properties.
Representing 2001 Laurel, attorney Jeff Boone told the Commission that issues about compatibility will be addressed when a plat or site-and-development plan is considered.
The annexations are contemplated by the Joint Planning Agreement/Interlocal Service Boundary Agreement between the city and Sarasota County.
Boone's client also wants to change the comprehensive plan's future land-use designation of the parcels to city Mixed-Use Corridor and rezone all of them to a Venice, Commercial General designation.
He told the Planning Commission that his client is trying to acquire other adjacent properties, with development ultimately as a combination of residential and commercial uses.
The Commission also voted unanimously to recommend the requested comp plan and zoning changes.
Other business
Also on Tuesday the Council is scheduled to:
• Vote on an ordinance amending code provisions regarding streets, sidewalks and other public places.
• Consider a proposed preliminary plat amendment for Portofino to subdivide land at the northeast corner of Laurel Road and Knights Trail Road into two access tracts and eight lots.
• Consider an ordinance implementing charter changes regarding the mayor and Council approved by voters in November.
• Consider a $4,983,131 budget amendment to cover the cost of cleanup from Hurricane Ian, upgrading information technology systems and replacing a city vehicle totaled in a crash.
• Consider an amended policy for meeting attendance.
• Consider a policy for sending ceremonial and congratulatory letters by the mayor.
• Discuss clarifications to the Council's policy for board appointments.
• Hear a report from the Environmental Advisory Board on methods to reduce or eliminate single-use plastic water bottles in city buildings.
• Approve a certified local government application and direct staff to submit it.
• Approve a collective bargaining agreement with the International Association of Firefighters for Oct. 1, 2022, through Sept. 30, 2025.
• Consider a request from City Attorney Kelly Fernandez for a private attorney client session to discuss Neal Communities of SWF LLC v. City of Venice. If approved, the meeting would be held Jan. 24.
• Consider appointing Jeffrey Smith to the Environmental Advisory Board.
• Present a certificate to Council Member Rachel Frank for completion of the 2022 Institute for Elected Municipal Officials.
• Present a certificate to Mayor Nick Pachota for completion of the 2022 Institute for Elected Municipal Officials II.
The Council meets at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, in Council Chambers at Venice City Hall, 401 W. Venice Ave. The agenda is available at VeniceGov.com at the "Meetings" button.
