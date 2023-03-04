VENICE — The City Council approved the 2023 priorities for the Public Art and Environmental Advisory boards Tuesday.
Then, later in the meeting, it directed staff to move forward with a proposal to consolidate them and the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board into a Citizen Advisory Board.
The three boards currently meet on a regular schedule; the new CAB would meet as needed.
The proposed consolidation is one of several recommendations that came out of a meeting among City Attorney Kelly Fernandez, Mayor Nick Pachota, City Manager Ed Lavallee, Assistant City Manager James Clinch and City Clerk Kelly Michaels, according to a memo by Fernandez.
They’d been tasked at the Council’s strategic planning session in January to come up with recommendations to make the boards operate more efficiently.
At the session, Council members expressed concerns that some board members seem unclear about their responsibilities, or even what the purpose of an advisory board is.
They’ve also had issues with boards looking for things to work on, taking on tasks outside the scope of what the Council was interested in having them do, which is why the practice of having them get their priorities approved was instituted.
Recently, it’s been difficult to get applicants for open board positions, and some applicants haven’t had the particular qualifications a board needs, Mayor Nick Pachota said.
Consolidation is recommended, Fernandez’ memo states, because “there has not been a sufficient or consistent on-going need by Council for work product from any of these three Boards resulting in member uncertainty about their role, turnover, vacancies, canceled meetings or light agendas, and the generation of special projects by the Boards themselves.
A consolidated board “will enable citizens to be more meaningfully engaged and Council to have pertinent citizen input on matters of importance,” it says, while eliminating confusion about authority when responsibilities overlap, such as a proposed donation of public art.
In fact, the memo recommends such donations be processed administratively, instead of by a board, with final approval by the Council, and that the Council continue to use task forces and stakeholder groups when “specialized expertise or representation” is required.
The memo also recommends dissolving the Code Enforcement Board and allowing all code cases and appeals to be handled by the city’s special magistrate.
Council members expressed some concern about a reduction in public participation through boards but ultimately voted unanimously, 6-0, to have staff prepare the necessary code amendments. Council Member Rachel Frank was absent.
Council members Dick Longo and Rick Howard went along with their colleagues even though they preferred at least to retain the EAB.
It made sense to merge the Architectural Review and Historic Preservation boards last year because their duties were “largely aligned,” Longo said, but that isn’t the case for the three boards proposed to be consolidated now, and especially the EAB.
He acknowledged having problems with the boards but said they could be fixed short of consolidating them. And if they don’t have enough to work on, it’s the Council’s fault for not giving them things to do, he said.
Howard questioned whether the members of the consolidated board would have the skill set to deal with the matters the currently separate boards handle. He suggested shrinking them as a way to deal with vacancies being hard to fill.
“Nobody is saying this is the perfect solution,” said Pachota, who has repeatedly expressed frustration with some boards.
The board can be set up to be filled with “specialists,” he said, and as a single entity meeting only as needed, will have more to work on.
Vice Mayor Jim Boldt said he likes the recommendation to consolidate because “it puts everything in one place.”
“I think this solves a lot of problems that we’re having from our current boards,” Council Member Mitzie Fiedler said.
The new board can be tweaked if issues arise, she said.
Because the agendas for the boards to be consolidated have been set for 2023, that action likely wouldn’t happen until the end of the year.
