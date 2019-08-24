By BOB MUDGE
Senior Writer
There are only four items on the agenda for Wednesday’s special meeting of the Venice City Council and three of them are staff presentations.
But anyone who thinks that means it will be a short meeting hasn’t looked at the fourth item — or considered the possibility that some of Tuesday’s lengthy agenda could carry over.
Even if that doesn’t happen, a renewed discussion of the proposed Murphy Oaks planned unit development along Auburn Road north of Fox Lea Farms might take some time.
The 40-acre site is proposed for up to 105 units, within the allowable density of three units per acre. The roads would be private but the city would provide utility service.
First reading of a zoning atlas amendment for the project is the major item Wednesday.
The City Council rejected the proposed development earlier this year, finding it incompatible both with Fox Lea and with the Sawgrass community across Auburn Road.
Representatives of both expressed concerns in prior public hearings about noise, dirt and traffic if the proposed community were approved.
But rejecting it led to a lawsuit, and mediation that involved the city; the developer, Windham Development Inc.; SSD Land Holdings LLC, the property owner; Fox Lea; and Sawgrass.
The result was a revised master plan that targets shortcomings that doomed the prior one.
Among the changes:
• Murphy Oaks would build additional turn-lane improvements. A staff comment notes that the city wouldn’t be able to require the developer to provide them because it would also be paying mobility fees.
• Improved buffering, including decorative fence along North Auburn Road and a 5-foot berm with an 8-foot concrete wall in the buffer along Fox Lea Drive. The improvements would exceed current code requirements, according to staff.
• Inclusion in the declaration of restrictions for Murphy Oaks of a notice of proximity for I-75 and of Fox Lea Farms, drafted by Fox Lea, and signed by every purchaser.
The City Council meets at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 29, in Council Chambers at Venice City Hall, 401 W. Venice Ave.
The complete agenda, including backup materials, is available at VeniceGov.com. You can also access the meeting online via the website by clicking on the “Meetings” tab.
