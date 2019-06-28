Venice City Council Member Mitzie Fiedler reported Tuesday on a Southwest Florida Regional Planning Council she attended as the city's representative.
The meeting was in Fort Myers. Fiedler, who was recovering from eye surgery, wasn't. But under state law she could attend by phone.
Fiedler was unable to attend the city's budget workshops earlier this month for the same reason. However, Venice has no provision for a Council member to attend a meeting or workshop other than in person.
Mayor John Holic said he read her comments into the record during the workshop and said a method to allow actual participation needs to be created.
Council Member Jeanette Gates said she'd raised the issue before.
"We're not a young council," she said. "We're not in our 30s. People's body parts are going out."
Holic cautioned against opening the door to allowing people on vacation to participate in meetings.
Vice Mayor Rich Cautero echoed that thought, saying an absence would need to be excused.
"You can't just say, 'I don't want to come today,'" he said.
City Attorney Kelly Fernandez was directed report on options for remote participation in meetings. Here's the framework for her task, from the 2019 Government-in-the-Sunshine Manual.
State law: There's an express provision in the statutes for state boards and agencies to conduct meetings electronically as long as there's proper notice and the public has access. But there's no similar law for local bodies.
Attorney General opinions: Most of the authority on participating in meetings via technology is in the form of advisory opinions from the state Attorney General. They don't have the force of law but provide guidance in the interpretation of statutes.
The gist of the opinions on the topic is that participation by an absent member "by telephone conference or other interactive electronic technology" is OK provided a quorum of members is physically present at the meeting place and the absence is due to "extraordinary circumstances such as illness."
The board itself determines whether there are "extraordinary circumstances."
Requirements: Notice requirements still apply to the meeting. In addition, the technology through which the absent member participates must allow him or her to be heard by the public and the other members and to hear the other members.
Workshops: No official action can be taken at a workshop, so a quorum isn't required. That means a workshop could be held electronically, provided there has been notice and the public has access. One opinion states that public access would include making computers available to people who don't have Internet service.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.