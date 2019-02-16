Going into a Capital Improvement Program (CIP) workshop next week, the city is projecting spending about $121 million on capital projects over the next five years.
More than a third of that is in the next fiscal year’s projected CIP budget.
It’s a separate budget from the General Fund, which is largely property tax-based and pays for the city’s day-to-day operations. The CIP lays out how money from the city’s other revenue bases — among them, airport and utility reserves, impact fees and the 1-cent sales surtax — will be spent.
Major projected expenditures include:
• about $3.5 million from the Building Fund for the expansion of City Hall. It’s part of a $10.6 million package, partly funded by a $4 million bridge loan, that also involves replacing Fire Station 1.
• about $6.2 million in mobility fees on road projects.
• more than $24 million on various utility projects
The Council will also sort through hundreds of thousands of dollars in requests from city departments to include items in the five-year plan, ranging from replacing fire engines to equipment to wash out the trash cans used in the automated pick-up program.
Among the proposals:
• $25,000 in Fiscal Year 2019-20 to add closed-captioning to the streaming video of City Council meetings.
• about $5 million over the next four years to add an aquifer storage and recovery well. The bulk of the money — $4.4 million — would be spent in Fiscal Year 2021-22.
• $400,000 in Fiscal Year 2020-21 to install three pickleball courts in the sand playground area.
The workshop begins at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 20, in Community Hall at Venice City Hall, 401 W. Venice Ave.
The complete agenda, with backup materials, is at VeniceGov.com under the “Meetings” header. You can also listen to the audio of the workshop online; there’s no video of meetings held in Community Hall.
