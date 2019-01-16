The possibility of holding a virtual town hall meeting is one of the topics of an actual Venice City Council meeting Wednesday.
The Council will hold the second of two strategic planning sessions at Village On The Isle, 920 South Tamiami Trail, beginning at 8:30 a.m.
Council members have previously discussed a virtual town hall meeting as a way to connect with residents whose obligations keep them from attending regular meetings, which take place during working hours for most people.
The most recent discussion occurred after a resident urged the Council to hold a meeting at night for the same reason.
Night-time meetings have occasionally been held over the years but typically have seen low attendance. Town hall-type sessions generally have drawn a bigger audience but the Council can’t conduct business at them.
So, City Clerk Lori Stelzer asks in a Jan. 4 memo to the Council, what’s the purpose of holding a town hall meeting — to attract people to City Hall, to focus on a topic of significant interest or “to say City Council held a virtual town hall meeting”?
If a decision is made to go forward, she writes, there are logistical issues to be addressed:
• Would all the Council members be participating or only one? If it’s more than one, then the meeting must comply with the state’s Sunshine Law on open meetings.
• If it’s only one, how is that person selected?
• Would the meeting be an open forum or focus on one or two topics?
• Would the Council prefer a virtual town hall or one conducted in person?
A meeting streamed on Facebook would allow viewers to submit questions and comments, though, Stelzer notes, it would be impossible to determine whether someone is a city resident or property or business owner. Such status affects the amount of time allotted to someone for comments at a regular meeting.
Staff participation would be different for a virtual meeting, Stelzer writes. Also, the city would need to get an external microphone and tripod to stream the meeting.
Other topics on Wednesday’s agenda include:
• a land development regulations timeline. The city’s new comprehensive plan went into effect a year ago but regulations to implement it are still in the drafting stage.
• mobility and park impact fees. The Council created police and fire service impact fees last year and is looking at taking these other fees back from Sarasota County.
• an update from the Finance Department.
• a discussion of the impact of development on infrastructure.
• a discussion of the roles and responsibilities of advisory boards.
• an information technology update.
Audio of the strategic planning session will be streamed online at VeniceGov.com.
