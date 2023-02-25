VENICE — As changes to the land-development regulations negotiated with Venice Unites work their way through the adoption process, the City Council is ready to consider other subjects for inclusion in the LDR.
All were identified by the Council during LDR discussions as topics for staff to look into for potential regulation. An hour-long presentation of its research is scheduled for Tuesday’s meeting.
Staff’s 59-page report is broken down by topic: affordable housing; green building and sustainability standards; environmental assessment; grassed-lawn standards; dust abatement; and medical marijuana dispensaries.
Council members have expressed interest in finding more ways to encourage the construction of affordable housing, possibly including “half units” of 750 square feet or smaller, as the county does.
The city’s principle incentive currently is a density bonus, but it’s had minimal impact.
The staff presentation for next week’s meeting shows that out of 8,667 dwelling units built in the city from 2002 to 2022, just 124 — 1.4% — were considered affordable.
The Council was urged by the Environmental Advisory Board and members of the public to include green building standards in the LDR but it was deemed an area for staff to look into.
Similarly, the EAB pushed for tougher environmental standards for new development. So did Venice Unites in its challenge to the LDR.
The Council agreed to some tighter standards on parcels of five acres or less and will hear about options to do more to protect endangered or threatened species, among other topics.
Other business:
Also on Tuesday the Council is scheduled to:
• Hear Airport Director Mark Cervasio’s post-Hurricane Ian airport assessment.
• Hear a presentation of the 2022 Annual Comprehensive Financial Report and external audit.
• Vote on an ordinance amending numerous provisions of the LDR.
• Hear the annual reports of the Historic and Architectural Preservation Board; the Public Art Advisory Board; the Environmental Advisory Board; and the Planning Commission.
• Consider a staff proposal to dissolve the Code Enforcement Board and have the special magistrate hear all code enforcement cases and appeals; consolidate the Environmental Advisory Board, Parks and Recreation Advisory Board and Public Art Advisory Board into a Citizen Advisory Board, with meetings on an as-needed basis; consider making administrative review of permanent installations on city property a staff responsibility; and form task forces or work groups as needed for specific items requiring specialized expertise or representation.
• Consider appointing Rich Cautero to the Police Pension Board of Trustees.
• Proclaim the Week of Feb. 19-25, 2023, as “Engineers Week.”
• Proclaim April 28, 2023, as “National Arbor Day.”
• Recognize Shaun Graser for 12 years of service on the Planning Commission.
The Council meets at 1 p.m. in Council Chambers at City Hall, 401 W. Venice Ave. The agenda is at VeniceGov.com at the “Meetings” button.
