Retain twice-a-week garbage pickup … for now.
That’s the recommendation of a utilities stakeholders group that the Venice City Council will consider Tuesday.
The group also weighs in on scheduled rate increases, among other topics.
Through the years the city has opted to stick with twice-a-week pickup as a service even though studies have shown there could be some saving in cutting back.
Once-a-week pickup, after the collection of recycling is automated, would allow the city to consolidate its fleet and consider route changes, the group says. Customer could be offered a second collection for an additional fee, it says.
Other businessAlso on Tuesday the Council is scheduled to:
• consider approving a $9,735,934 contract amendment with Ajax/Tandem Construction for the Public Safety Facility Project, bringing the guaranteed maximum price to $12,013,492.
• consider approving a not-to-exceed $106,000 work assignment to Kimley-Horn & Associates Inc. for the land development code.
• vote on a rezoning ordinance regarding the site for Sarasota Memorial Hospital-Venice and a developer’s agreement regarding a sewer force main to serve the property.
• discuss the city’s recently issued Development/Growth Fact Sheet.
• discuss speeding on South Nokomis Avenue from The Corso to Airport Road.
• discuss the Venice Gondolier Sun‘s editorial on the installation of security cameras.
• discuss whether to take a position on county redistricting.
• discuss whether to request the Sarasota County Commissioners to revise their ordinance on workforce housing impact fees.
• hear a presentation on the Second Annual Battle of the Bridges Rowing Regatta.
• consider approving Venice Wine and Coffee Co.’s proposed 4th of July Gathering at Service Club Park and Elite Events’ proposed Venice 5K and Half Marathon on Sept. 14.
• recognize Boy Scout Troop 77 for cleaning the Circus Mural on Tamiami Trail.
The Venice City Council meets Tuesday, June 11, at 9 a.m. in Council Chambers at Venice City Hall, 401 W. Venice Ave.
The complete agenda, with backup materials, is available at VeniceGov.com under the “Meetings” header, where you can also watch the meeting online.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.