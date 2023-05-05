VENICE — The plans for the proposed widening of Laurel Road are firming up, according to a presentation representatives of Neal Communities will make to the City Council Tuesday.
Only one property still needs to be acquired to provide all the right of way needed to take the road from two to four lanes, it says, including a multi-use recreational trail from Knights Trail Road to Venice Myakka River Park.
The design calls for using the existing road for one lane and a bike lane eastbound and adding an eastbound inside lane, and two westbound lanes north of a 36-foot-wide median. The trail would be on the south side of the road.
A traffic signal would be installed at the Laurel Road/Jacaranda Boulevard intersection, with emergency signals for the adjacent city fire station.
A public meeting on the project is expected in late June, the presentation shows, with permits being submitted throughout the year and construction documents finalized in the fourth quarter.
Other business
Also on Tuesday the Council is scheduled to:
• Vote on an ordinance amending the Land Development Code to adopt changes negotiated with Venice Unites.
• Hear first reading of a staff-initiated ordinance further amending the Land Development Code.
• Hear first reading of an ordinance amending code provisions regarding false alarms from alarm systems.
• Consider the Public Art Advisory Board's recommendation to approve placing a Venice Area Beautification Inc. sea turtle sculpture near 200 W. Miami Ave.
• Consider a resolution promoting sustainability in the design and construction of public buildings in the city.
• Consider a resolution shrinking the Utility Rate Stakeholder's Work Group from nine to five members due to a lack of volunteers.
• Recognize Jon Preiksat and Robert Young for their service on the Code Enforcement Board, which has been disbanded.
• Proclaim May 20-26, 2023, as "National Safe Boating Week."
• Proclaim May 21-27, 2023, as "National Public Works Week."
• Proclaim May 21-27, 2023, as "EMS Week."
• Proclaim May 21-27, 2023, as "Nurses and Hospitals Week."
The City Council meets at 9 a.m. Tuesday, May 9, in Council Chambers at City Hall, 401 W. Venice Ave. The agenda is at VeniceGov.com at the "Meetings" tab.
