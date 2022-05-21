VENICE — City Council members will hear more about the need for a tower at the Venice Municipal Airport and the improvement of the Pinebrook Road/East Venice Avenue intersection Tuesday morning.
Then, after a lunch break, they’ll share their comments about the proposed land-development regulations with Planning and Zoning Director Roger Clark and Planning Commission Chair Barry Snyder.
The presentations will be by two private groups, with Venice Aviation Squadron Inc. making the case for the tower and the Central Venice Coalition offering its recommendation that Pinebrook Road be considered a neighborhood road rather than a north/south thoroughfare.
Airport Director Mark Cervasio has been looking into what would be involved in getting Federal Aviation Administration approval of — and funding for — a tower and air traffic controllers.
The city would be responsible for a part of the construction costs even with maximum FAA funding, he has said.
At its May 10 meeting the Council approved proceeding with a county plan to improve the Pinebrook Road/East Venice Avenue intersection that includes a roundabout at Ridgewood Avenue. But it reserved the right to discuss other options.
The CVC opposes the roundabout and will recommend traffic mitigation measures for Pinebrook Road that include traffic signals and a lower speed limit, but not speed tables or bumps.
The group is also against widening the road.
Other business
Also on Tuesday the Council is scheduled to:
• Consider draft resolutions for meeting attendance and the execution of documents by the mayor.
• Consider directing the Environmental Advisory Board to research reducing or eliminating single-use plastic water bottles in city buildings.
• Consider a resolution authorizing the mayor to sign the Florida Department of Transportation compensation request for maintaining traffic signals and the FDOT Highway Lighting, Maintenance and Compensation Agreement.
• Consider a resolution adopting a revised schedule of permit fees and Fire Department and safety inspection fees.
• Hear first reading of an ordinance amending the process of appointing members to the Police Officers’ Pension Trust Fund board.
• Hear first reading of an ordinance amending the code regarding keeping commercial solid waste and recycling containers closed.
• Consider a resolution adopting a revised schedule of code violations and penalties.
• Vote on an ordinance amending the building permit fee schedule.
• Vote on a budget amendment.
• Vote on the language of proposed charter amendments to go to referendum in November.
• Consider an agreement with Operation Underground Railroad for technology to search cellphones in investigations of human trafficking.
• Consider approving a Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Subrecipient Agreement and a Program Interlocal Agreement.
The City Council meets at 9 a.m. Tuesday, in Council Chambers at Venice City Hall, 401 W. Venice Ave.
The agenda is at VeniceGov.com under the “Meetings” header, where there’s also a link to watch or listen to the meeting.
