VENICE — The big item on next week’s City Council is first reading of the proposed land-development regulations, while the most unusual item may not get heard.
Harvey Feltquate, a Venetian Golf & River Club resident, has filed an appeal of the Planning Commission’s approval last month of a site-and-development plan for three pickleball courts in the community.
But he’s also asking that the hearing scheduled for Tuesday be continued because “many of the condo owners (those most affected, and I am one) have scattered across the country during the summer season and are not able to attend and lack access to Zoom.
“This puts us at a severe disadvantage and is unfair.”
Postponing the proceeding is up to the Council. Such a request is usually granted.
Other business
Also on Tuesday the Council is scheduled to:
• Consider an ordinance amending park hours.
• Consider a budget amendment.
• Consider accepting utilities and improvements installed by 2075 Venice Properties LLC Inc.
• Consider dissolving the Charter Review Committee.
• Hear a presentation from Sean Patton, of Stocking Savvy Environmental Consulting and Sarasota Water and Restoration.
• Review the performance evaluation process for charter officers.
• Appoint a council liaison to the Metropolitan Planning Organization and ManaSota League of Cities.
• Consider approving a utility reimbursement agreement with Meritage Homes of Florida Inc.• Consider accepting a utility easement from the Sarasota County Public Hospital District and approving an amendment to the utility and cost-sharing agreement.
• Consider authorizing agreements regarding easements for properties on Curry Lane
• Consider authorizing the mayor to sign the Florida Department of Transportation Use and Occupancy Agreement for public parking facilities beneath the north side of the KMI (Hatchett Creek) Bridge.
• Consider approving a new special event: Venice Pride Festival at Centennial Park, Saturday, Nov. 12.
• Set public hearings for the adoption of the proposed LDR and zoning map and city-initiated LDR comprehensive plan amendments for July 12.
• Reappoint Thomas Cookingham to the Historic Preservation Board.
• Proclaim June 27 to July 1, 2022, as National Boys and Girls Club Week.
• Swearing in police officers Alden Codina, Matthew DiGiacomo, Diana Kaouris and Michael Slowik.
• Present a 20-year service award to Police Lt. Jessica Chappa.
The City Council meets at 9 a.m. Tuesday in Council Chambers at City Hall, 401 W. Venice Ave. The agenda is available at VeniceGov.com by clicking the “Meetings” button.
