Shark fishing from the Venice Municipal Pier is on the Venice City Council agenda again Tuesday, less than a week before new state regulations go into effect.
The rules, effective July 1, will apply to all shore-based shark fishing, which includes fishing from structures attached to shore.
Among changes to existing rules are the requirement of a shore-based shark fishing permit for adults, even if they're exempt from needing a fishing license; a ban on chumming; and a requirement that if a prohibited shark species is caught, it remain in the water and be immediately released.
The Council has had several previous discussions about shark fishing from the pier, with local anglers generally opposed to any restrictions.
The pier is currently off limits because it's undergoing reconstruction. The Council had previously expressed an interest in drafting new rules for its use prior to completion of the work, which is expected in August.
Other business
Also on Tuesday the Council is scheduled to:
• hear a presentation on Venice Challenger Baseball and consider transferring Venice park impact funds to a grant fund for the organization.
• consider approving an agreement between the Venice Police Department and Venice Regional Bayfront Health for the department to serve as the "tactical first-in team" to secure access to the hospital in emergencies.
• consider approving contracts for replacement water meters and odor control chemicals.
• consider renewing an agreement with Sarasota County for data storage.
• consider applying for a federal grant to construct the Taxiway D extension at the Venice Municipal Airport.
• discuss public health responses to last year's blue-green algae outbreak.
• hear presentations on the Florida Center for Early Childhood and the Wildlife Center of Venice.
• consider approving a special event request for a Fun Autocross Society of Tampa event on Aug. 27 and the Turkey Trot for The Twig on Nov. 16.
• consider reappointing Robert Young and Judith Keeler to the Code Enforcement Board and Matt "Curt" Whittaker and Student Member Christopher Miscannon to the Historic Preservation Board.
• present a 15-year Service Award to Judith Gamel, executive assistant to the city manager, and a 30-year Service Award to City Clerk Lori Stelzer.
• accept $10,000 from the Sertoma Club of Venice toward the city's 4th of July fireworks.
The Venice City Council meets Tuesday, June 25, at 9 a.m. in Council Chambers at Venice City Hall, 401 W. Venice Ave.
The complete agenda, with backup materials, is at VeniceGov.com uner the "Meetings" header. You can also connect to the meeting online there.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.