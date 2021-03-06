VENICE — The City Council will consider approving a written decision in the Murphy Oaks rezoning on Tuesday that could put the city on the path to a courthouse.
It’s an item on the consent agenda, so it might not even come up for discussion.
The Venice City Council voted 6-1 on Feb. 10 to reject a proposed planned-unit development for the 40 acres north of Fox Lea Farms along Auburn Road.
It was the third rejection in total, with all three of them based mainly on a determination that the project would be incompatible with its neighbors, and especially Fox Lea — an internationally known equestrian facility.
The parties had twice been through a dispute-resolution process, with the most recent one resulting in a special magistrate’s finding that the prior rejection was unreasonable and burdensome. He recommended approval of the project.
Turning down the recommendation and rejecting the PUD obligated the city under state law to specifically identify the uses the property could be put to.
The draft decision identifies its future land-use designation and zoning; notes that seeking a PUD is a vested right under the prior comprehensive plan; and states that under the joint planning agreement with the county “the subject property is within Area 2A, which allows a maximum of 3 dwelling units per acre.”
Murphy Oaks was laid out with 85 single-family units, a little more than two per acre.
If he wants to challenge the written decision, Herb Lawson, the developer, can petition for an administrative hearing that could be appealed to court if he loses, or sue the city, with a similar right to appeal.
Other business
Also on Tuesday the Council is scheduled to:
• consider a 151-lot preliminary plat for Cassata Lakes and a petition to allow for a gated community.
• hear first reading of ordinances annexing 500 R&F Ranch Road; changing the future land use designation to City of Venice Medium Density Residential; and changing the zoning designation to City of Venice Residential, Multi-Family 3.
• vote on an ordinance authorizing a reduction in building permits fees and a resolution imposing a temporary reduction on valuation-based fees of 20%.
• vote on a resolution amending the Stormwater Management Utility Service Charge and establishing administrative and public facilities charges.
• vote on accepting utilities and improvements installed by Laurel Road Development.
• vote on accepting utilities and improvements installed by Venice Health Partners LLC.
• hear a presentation on the 2020 Comprehensive Annual Financial Report and external annual audit.
• hear a presentation from Dave Bullock, CEO of EDC of Sarasota County.
• receive an update from Historical Resources Manager Harry Klinkhamer.
• approve a memorandum with the Sheriff’s Office for deputizing Venice Police Department officers.
• consider reappointing Student Member Serenaty Lumpkin to the Environmental Advisory Board.
• proclaim the week of March 15-19, 2021, as Government Finance Professionals Week.
The City Council meets at 9 a.m. Tuesday, March 9, in person and virtually. The complete agenda, with backup materials and instruction in connecting to the meeting, are at VeniceGov.com under the “Meetings” header.
