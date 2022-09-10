VENICE — The City Council will try for a second time to fill the positions on the new Historic and Architectural Preservation Board on Tuesday.
Appointments were postponed at the Aug. 23 meeting because the only applicants for the seven positions were people serving on the two boards being merged — Architectural Review Board and Historic Preservation Board.
The application process was reopened but only three more people applied.
Based on rankings by the Council members, Mayor Ron Feinsod is recommending that the two board positions for architects be filled by Jon Barrick and Mark Beebe, both longtime members of the ARB, and that Ruth Ann Dearybury, also a longtime ARB member, take the Venice MainStreet seat.
They would all get a three-year term, if the Council agrees.
Bruce Weaver, another ARB member, and Joseph Moody, a corporate executive who has served on preservation boards in other cities, are both nominated for a two-year term.
Longtime ARB member Jon Steketee and Jean Trammell, who served six terms on the HPB, would get one-year terms on the new board.
The next agenda item after the board appointments Tuesday is a resolution dissolving the ARB and HPB.
Other business
Also on Tuesday, the Council is scheduled to:
• Vote on amending the comprehensive plan future land-use map to rezone the property at Knights Trail Road and Gene Green Road from Sarasota County Open Use Estate to Venice Commercial, General and Commercial, Intensive.
• Vote on amending the GCCF planned unit development at Laurel Road and Border Road between Jacaranda Boulevard and I-75 by adding 24.1 acres of open space from the neighboring Milano PUD, and removing the 24.1 acres from the Milano PUD.
• Vote on amending the comprehensive plan future land-use map designation of 1080 Knights Trail Road and 3485 Technology Drive from Industrial to Institutional Professional and changing the zoning from Venice Planned Industrial Development to Office, Professional and Institutional.
• Vote on an ordinance modifying wholesale sanitary wastewater monthly charges.
• Hear first reading of an ordinance changing the zoning designation for the property at Knights Trail Road south of Laurel Oaks Road from Sarasota County Open Use Estate to Venice Knights Trail.
• Hear first reading of an ordinance placing the Union Missionary Baptist Church, 404 N. Warfield Ave., on the Local Register of Historical Resources
• Consider a conditional-use petition to allow heights above 42 feet for development of six multi-family buildings at 2600 Rustic Road and 1700 Ranch Road.
• Consider a resolution revising the policy for remote meeting attendance and participation by Council members.
• Consider approving a lease amendment to allow Venice Pier Group Inc., to expand the existing solar field and increase the number of charging stations at Sharky’s and Fins.
• Consider directing staff to draft ordinance revisions to prohibit smoking at public beaches and parks.
• Consider approving a partner agreement with Venice Heritage Inc. for the completion of the Lord-Higel House renovation.
• Consider reappointing Eydie Kargas to the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board.
• Proclaim the week of Sept. 17-23 as Constitution Week.
• Recognize the city’s 45-year membership in the Florida City and County Managers Association.
• Recognize State Rep. James Buchanan for his continuous support and advocacy for the city.
• Present a five-year service award to Community Resource Officers Supervisor James Davis.
The City Council meets at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13, in Council Chambers at City Hall, 401 W. Venice Ave. The complete agenda is available at VeniceGov.com by clicking on the “Meetings” button.
